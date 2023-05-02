Mind Incision Share New Single 'Zero230'

Cover art

(TAG) Denver, CO based, metal band Mind Incision has released their new single, "Zero230"! Produced by Dave Otero at Flatline Audio, "Zero230" is off of the band's upcoming, debut EP, The First Cut.

"'Zero230' is inspired by soldiers who are suffering from PTSD or anyone that knows someone who is or has suffered in the past. In this song we talk about how a soldier wakes up in the middle of the night from dreams that take him back to the war and how it affects his/her everyday life.

"With no actual way to get rid of it. If you know someone that is suffering from PTSD please get them the help they need by sharing these links and phone numbers below.

"Wounded Warrior Project

VA Government Health USA

DAV

PTSD Foundation of America - 1-877-717-7873"

Related Stories

Mind Incision Share Aneurysm Of A Narcissist Video

More Mind Incision News