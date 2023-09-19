Ozzy Osbourne Undergoing His 'Final Surgery'

Ozzy Osbourne says that his fourth neck surgery will be his last during the second episode of the recently relaunched The Osbournes" podcast. The Black Sabbath legend had previously undergone spinal surgery following a fall in his home in 2019, where he aggravated the injuries sustained in his 2003 quad bike accident.
He says during the episode, "Tomorrow I have my final surgery on my neck, which - it is gonna be the final surgery, because I can't do it anymore. Regardless of the way it ends up after tomorrow, it's it, I'm not doing it anymore. I can't."
His son Jack asked Ozzy how he is feeling about the new surgery and the metal legend responded, "Oh, It's all right. It's just like going over for a f***ing haircut now, you know." Stream the episode below:
Ozzy Osbourne To Undergo Another Surgery
