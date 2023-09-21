blink-182 Share 'ONE MORE TIME' Video and New Song 'MORE THAN YOU KNOW'

(Columbia) blink-182 treat fans to their album title track and new single "ONE MORE TIME" alongside an official video. Directed by Carlos Lopez Estrada, the video finds the group's iconic lineup back together for the first time in 12 years with setups, moments and milestones from the band's storied career.

In true blink-182 style, the group has surprised fans with another new track, "MORE THAN YOU KNOW" - listen to the bundle here. Out on October 20 via Columbia Records, ONE MORE TIME... marks the first album to feature the group's iconic lineup, Mark Hoppus [bass, vocals], Tom DeLonge [guitar, vocals], and Travis Barker [drums], since 2011.

Launching the album news earlier this week, the band shared a sentimental trailer for ONE MORE TIME.... Featuring strikingly candid interview footage pulled from the band's forthcoming extensive interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe as well as current and archival clips, the trailer finds Mark, Tom and Travis baring it all as they discuss topics they have never shared before. The full Zane Lowe interview will be available to watch exclusively on Apple Music soon.

The trio recorded ONE MORE TIME... in the midst of their blockbuster reunion tour, which sold out arenas, amphitheaters, and stadiums across the world. The album, produced by Travis Barker, features 17 new songs that capture the band at the top of their game, layering in themes of tragedy, triumph, and most importantly, brotherhood.

The brand-new album comes both digitally and physically on CD, standard black vinyl, and multiple limited edition physical vinyl variants including purple ooze D2C exclusive LP, red and clear marble colored D2C exclusive LP, and egg splatter colored D2C exclusive LP. Additional offerings on vinyl include the coke bottle clear colored indie exclusive LP, opaque white colored Amazon exclusive LP and electric smoke colored Spotify Fans First exclusive LP. The artist store will have a limited-edition cassette available.

blink-182 jump started this season back in April with a surprise last-minute headline set at Coachella. You could say a blink-aissance of sorts has ensued since then! Variety raved, "blink-182 brings rock back to Coachella in a big way." Meanwhile, the 2022 reunion single "EDGING" has amassed over 70 million Spotify streams and counting.

ONE MORE TIME... Tracklist

ANTHEM PART 3

DANCE WITH ME

FELL IN LOVE

TERRIFIED

ONE MORE TIME

MORE THAN YOU KNOW

TURN THIS OFF!

WHEN WE WERE YOUNG

EDGING

YOU DON'T KNOW WHAT YOU'VE GOT

BLINK WAVE

BAD NEWS

HURT (INTERLUDE)

TURPENTINE

F*** FACE

OTHER SIDE

CHILDHOOD

Related Stories

blink-182 Announce Reunion Album 'ONE MORE TIME'

Blink-182 Postpone Shows Due To 'Urgent Family Matter'

blink-182 Share Behind The Scenes Video From Chicago Shows

Blink-182 Play Surprise Reunion Set at Coachella Festival

More blink-182 News