Metallica Share Video Of Los Angeles Performance Of 'Enter Sandman'

(hennemusic) Metallica is sharing pro-shot video of a performance of "Enter Sandman" from an August 27 show in Los Angeles, CA. The lead single from the group's 1991 self-titled album was featured during the second of two shows at the city's SoFi Stadium on the M72 World Tour.

"Enter Sandman" delivered Metallica its first US Top 20 single while the album earned the band's first US No. 1 on its way to sales of more than 16 million copies in the region.

The ninth weekend of the M72 World Tour saw the group perform a 16-song set that featured tunes from 10 albums during the second show, which included appearances by openers Five Finger Death Punch and Ice Nine Kills.

Metallica will next headline the closing night of the Power Trip festival in Indio, CA on October 8, where they'll appear alongside Tool; the three-day series also features headline appearances by Guns N' Roses and AC/DC.

Watch video of the Los Angeles performance of "Enter Sandman" here.

