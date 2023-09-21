Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Release 'Terror's Pillow' Live

(MPG) Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs shared their new track "Terror's Pillow" (Live) from their upcoming live record, Live In New York. The album showcases their fiery live show from their April 2023 performance at New York City's Mercury Lounge, on their recent tour in support of the acclaimed LP Land Of Sleeper.

The group also recently shared the newly emerging fan favorite "Big Rig" from the album, a spiraling metal odyssey which oscillates between hard driving space-punk thrash and sludge-laden, tectonic riffs.

Drummer Ewan Mackenzie says "our show at Mercury Lounge in Manhattan NYC was the last date of our North American tour, and the final chapter of a wonderful musical adventure for us. We had already had the privilege of playing at St. Vitus in Brooklyn at the start of the tour, and so returning to NYC again felt like a kind of homecoming. The atmosphere was electric that night, there was magic in the air and a special connection among everyone in the room."

Mackenzie continues, "'Big Rig' is such a joy to play, like a journey in itself, with big changes, breakdowns and tangents: you feel like you're hanging on for dear life as the song sweeps you into another mind-bending section."

Related Stories

Les Claypool Shares Live Video For Performance Of Pink Floyd's 'Pigs'

Fat Mike's Codefendants Deliver 'Suicide By Pigs'

More Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs News