Les Claypool Shares Live Video For Performance Of Pink Floyd's 'Pigs'

(Prospect) As they prepare for The Hunt for Green October Tour, kicking off on Wednesday, October 11th in Oakland, CA for their final Bay Area show of the year, Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade has unveiled a pro-shot video capturing their rendition of Pink Floyd's "Pigs," live from the Mission Ballroom in Denver, CO.
After performing Pink Floyd's entire 'Animals' album during their summer tour-celebrating the band's reunion after two decades-this upcoming tour presents the last opportunity for fans to witness their unique take on 'Animals', performed in full each evening.
When the Frog Brigade returns to the road in October, they will be treating fans to a new, two-set show that delves deeper into their own remarkable catalog. Fans can look forward to a variety of Frog Brigade material that wasn't performed this summer, as the band explores new musical territories and treats fans to a two-set show filled with surprises.
The Frog Brigade is offering two VIP ticket options for The Hunt for Green October Tour. The "Fearless Frogs Front Row VIP Package" includes a front row seat, an exclusive Q&A with Claypool, a meet & greet photo opportunity, a signed tour poster, a VIP tour laminate, early venue entry, crowd-free merchandise shopping, and an onsite event host, available in select markets only. The "Flying Frogs VIP Package" offers either a premium reserved seat or a general admission ticket, with reserved seats located in rows 2-15 where available. This package also features similar benefits as the front row package, including the Q&A session, meet & greet, and other listed perks.
Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade Expand Fall Tour
Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade Announce Hunt For Green October Tour
Rolling Stones Stream New Single 'Angry' And Announce Hackney Diamonds Album- Megadeth Guitarist Drops Off Crush The World Tour- more
Nirvana's 'In Utero' Expanded For 30th Anniversary-Rolling Stones to Launch New Album 'Hackney Diamonds' With Livestream Event- more
Carly Pearce Premieres Video For 'We Don't Fight Anymore' featuring Chris Stapleton- Jordan Davis Launches DAMN GOOD TIME TOUR- more
Caught In The Act: Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer Rock Chicago
Quick Flicks: Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar
The Waymores - Greener Pastures
Maneskin Premiere 'Honey (are you coming?)' Video
Gary Moore's 'Back To The Blues ' Set For Special Reissues
2023 Bowl For Ronnie (James Dio) Celebrity Bowling Party Announced
Enter Shikari Announce First Belfast and Dublin Shows Since 2017
The Rolling Stones Stream New Single 'Angry' And Announce Hackney Diamonds Album
Megadeth Guitarist Drops Off Crush The World Tour
Creed Announce Summer Of '99 And Beyond Cruise
The Smashing Pumpkins Celebrate 30th Anniversary Of 'Siamese Dream'