T.S.O.L.'s Jack Grisham Guests On Time to Relax with The Offspring Podcast

(BPM) The Offspring, have shared the fourth episode of their podcast Time to Relax with The Offspring, featuring special guest, Jack Grisham, prolific front man of T.S.O.L, author, filmmaker and storyteller.

In this absolutely hilarious episode, Jack Grisham sits down with Dexter, Noodles and Blackball to tell the tale of nearly being killed by Fletcher Dragge (Pennywise), a special trip to Tijuana and narrowly escaping the police. Dexter & Noodles' jaws drop to the floor and Blackball tries to book T.S.O.L. & The Offspring for a show in his friend's backyard.

Time to Relax with The Offspring features Dexter and Noodles alongside their longtime friend Jason "Blackball" McLean (from "You've Gotta Keep 'Em Separated"). The open format video podcast brings friends into their studio to chat music, touring, life and everything in between. The debut episode of the podcast featured special guest, Fletcher Dragge of Pennywise, the following episodes featured Joe Escalante of The Vandals and Pierre Bouvier of Simple Plan. Kick off your shoes, lean back and just enjoy the nonsense. It's Time to Relax with The Offspring.

Watch the new episode of Time to Relax with The Offspring below. Audio downloads are available on Spotify, Apple Music, iHeart Radio and Audible.

