BOYS LIKE GIRLS Share 'NEW LOVE' As Single From First Album in 11 Years

(Atom Splitter) BOYS LIKE GIRLS will release their first full length album in 11 years, SUNDAY AT FOXWOODS, on October 20, 2023 via Fearless Records. Today, the band has shared the latest single "NEW LOVE."

It's a dreamy, shimmery epic that celebrates the universal emotion of love - in all of its different forms. The song's effervescent charm, escalating tempo, and sonic layers will wrap around you like a hug from the BFF you haven't seen in a year, but just reunited with. Put the top down and crank the knobs to 11.

"In early 2019, I was living in Los Feliz, California, renting out a studio in Burbank from the guys in Chromeo," shares frontman Martin Johnson about the song's origin story. "My room was across from Vaughn Oliver, who was busy creating the Power Tools 1 Sample Pack, and backed up right on Ryland Blackinton's room. We knew each other well from days of touring together as early as 2006, supporting Cartel in different bands, and more recently, on the OP tour in 2009 with Cobra Starship and Boys Like Girls. We finally did some work together touring and writing under my moniker 'The Night Game.'"

Johnson continues, "Ryland seems to always have an eerie pulse on my musical taste. It's one of those relationships where you musically finish each other sentences. I remember one day, Brandon Paddock and I were in the studio working on a record when I heard a beat coming through the wall from Ryland's room. It almost sounded like a Garth Brooks country shuffle from where I sat. I realized I was paying more attention to what I was hearing through the wall than what we were listening to out of the speakers. I stood up and stormed in there, Kramer-style, to see what he was cooking up. 'You like that?,'" he asked."

He finishes, "I didn't answer but instead started singing the chorus vocal pop outs in a melody reminiscent of a Dire Straits riff. We recorded them in and started scatting the in-between lyrics. The first verse came about five minutes later. What Ryland didn't know is that I was two or three weeks deep into the relationship with my now-wife and had plenty to talk about. It had been a really really long time since I had written a love song, maybe five years or so, and frankly, almost every song written for The Night Game had an undertone of darkness, desperation and resentment towards the music industry. I knew i was about to chase her across the country to Nashville and these would be my final days in L.A. and likely the last song I would write on the West Coast for some time. A couple years later at Blackbird Studio in Nashville with the boys, Brandon Paddock, and Dannen Rector, we started to assemble the big crashes and arrangement that you hear today. An alternate production with the original demo drums and keys will be available exclusively on the Target version of the album, available October 20. We're BOYS LIKE GIRLS and this is 'NEW LOVE.'"

The journey towards SUNDAY AT FOXWOODS began in May when "BLOOD AND SUGAR" marked the band's official return, garnering widespread acclaim from fans and critics alike. The track showcased BOYS LIKE GIRLS' evolution, while staying true to their distinctive pop-rock roots, leaving listeners eager for more. "LANGUAGE" further solidified their comeback as it resonated deeply with both longtime fans and newcomers, reigniting the band's musical flame. "THE OUTSIDE" delved into the bittersweet nostalgia of growing up and the power of music to shape one's identity.

With their return gaining momentum, BOYS LIKE GIRLS are also back on the road. The tour promises a dynamic lineup with a variety of openers on select dates, including support from 3OH!3, The Ready Set, LOLO, Four Years Strong, Max Mernis, The Summer Set, Every Avenue, and SayWeCanFly. All dates are below.

SUNDAY AT FOXWOODS TRACK LISTING:

"Sunday at Foxwoods"

"The Outside"

"Language"

"Blood and Sugar"

"New Love"

"Miracle"

"Cry"

"Monday Morning"

"Physical"

"Hourglass"

"Story of a Lifetime"

"Brooklyn State of Mind"

"Lost in Wonderland"

BOYS LIKE GIRLS ON TOUR:

9/23 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - The Revolution+

9/24 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues Orlando+

9/26 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center+

9/27 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom+

9/28 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater#

9/30 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren%

10/1 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium&

10/2 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues Las Vegas&

10/4 - San Diego, CA - SOMA%

10/6 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic†

10/8 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom†

10/10 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom†

10/11 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre†

10/13 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot†

10/14 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium†

10/16 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis†

10/18 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee†

10/19 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom@

10/21 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues Cleveland@

10/22 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit@

10/24 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY^

10/26 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway†

10/27 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom†

10/30 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia†

10/31 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring†

11/1 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz†

SUPPORT KEY:

+ - Four Years Strong and LOLO

# - Four Years Strong, LOLO, Max Bemis

% - 3OH!3, LOLO

& - 3OH!3, LOLO, The Ready Set

† - The Summer Set, LOLO

@ - The Summer Set, LOLO, Every Avenue

^The Summer Set, LOLO, SayWeCanFly

