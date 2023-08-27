BOYS LIKE GIRLS Share Video For 'Cry' From First New Album In 11 Years

(BHM) BOYS LIKE GIRLS are excited to announce their first full length album in 11 years, SUNDAY AT FOXWOODS, which will arrive October 20, 2023 via Fearless / Concord Records. The announcement is heralded by today's release of "CRY," the fourth preview of the upcoming record, which is available now at all DSPs.

"I'm not really a campfire style singer, but on my third or fourth date with my now wife she asked me to play her a song. I don't know why, but I picked up the guitar and started playing 'CRY' in front of someone for the first time," lead vocalist Martin Johnson reflects. "A crazy thing happened...I felt the song in the way I had always wanted to. I meant the words I was singing...and I meant them for her. To me, every song is a living, breathing thing. Some are born before their time. Some are just supposed to make you feel good, some have great purpose. Sometimes when you write, you're telling a real story, but sometimes it's a made up one. Sometimes the words just sound good and you figure it out later. This one took years to reveal itself."

"My hope is that 'CRY' finds its purpose and meaning to the listener a bit quicker than it took for me," Martin Johnson continues. "More importantly, my hope is that it finds the ears of those who need it. A couple weeks ago Beef and I were sitting in my truck outside the studio, critically listening to mixes of our first album together in a dozen years. At the end of "CRY," I looked to the passenger seat and the toughest man I know had tears running down his face and into his beard. We hugged and cried together in the car, two old friends still making music together, still pushing each other to be better musicians and men 20 years after we met in 2003. Even if this one is just for us, I know in my heart that it was worth waiting until the time was right. And after 10 years of waiting, I'm finally ready to sing it, and we're finally ready to share it with you. The time is right."

The journey began in May when "BLOOD AND SUGAR" marked the band's official return, garnering widespread acclaim from fans and critics alike. The track showcased BOYS LIKE GIRLS' evolution while staying true to their distinctive pop-rock roots, leaving listeners eager for more. "LANGUAGE" further solidified their comeback as it resonated deeply with both longtime fans and newcomers, reigniting the band's musical flame. "THE OUTSIDE" was released last month and delved into the bittersweet nostalgia of growing up and the power of music to shape one's identity.

With their return gaining momentum, BOYS LIKE GIRLS is eager to hit the road once again and bring their electrifying performances to fans across the nation. The SPEAKING OUR LANGUAGE TOUR kicks off on September 17 in Charlotte, NC, and will stretch until November, concluding in Raleigh, NY. The tour promises a dynamic lineup with a variety of openers on select dates, including support from 3OH!3, The Ready Set, LOLO, Four Years Strong, Max Mernis, The Summer Set, Every Avenue, and SayWeCanFly.

THE SPEAKING OUR LANGUAGE TOUR DATES

September

17 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore+

18 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl+

19 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle+

21 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore New Orleans+

23 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution+

24 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues Orlando+

26 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater+

27 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center+

28 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory#

30 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren%

October

1 -- Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium&

2 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues Las Vegas&

4 - San Diego, CA - SOMA%

6 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic†

8 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom†

10 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom†

11 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre†

13 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot†

14 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium†

16 - Minneapolis, MN -The Fillmore Minneapolis†

18 Madison, WI - The Sylvee†

19 -Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom@

21 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues Cleveland@

22 -Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit@

23 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre@

24 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY^

26 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall Fenway†

27 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom†

30 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia†

31 - Silver Springs, MD - The Fillmore Silver Springs†

November

1 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz†

Keys for support:

+ - Four Years Strong and LOLO

# - Four Years Strong, LOLO, Max Bemis

% - 3OH!3, LOLO

& - 3OH!3, LOLO, The Ready Set

† - The Summer Set, LOLO

@ - The Summer Set, LOLO, Every Avenue

^The Summer Set, LOLO, SayWeCanFly

Related Stories

Boys Like Girls Announce Speaking Our Language Tour

More BOYS LIKE GIRLS News