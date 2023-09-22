Neil Young's Harvest Moon Released On Limited Edition Clear Vinyl

(Warner) Neil Young's HARVEST MOON was originally released on November 2, 1992, and was his 19th studio album. It had been almost 25 years since his debut self-titled release on Reprise Records in 1968, and the impact the artist had on modern music positioned him among a rarefied group of artists and esteemed songwriters. HARVEST MOON captured the public's imagination in a way that held it in a class by itself. Today, HARVEST MOON, one of Young's most beloved bodies of work is available once more, now as a 3-sided, double album pressed on clear colored vinyl, and takes its place among so many of his historic collections as a unique rock & roll set that defines the history of the musical genre. Recorded on analogue equipment using digital technology, songs like "From Hank to Hendrix," "Unknown Legend," "One of These Days" and others immediately found a popular global home with fans of all ages, and showed why Young has remained a groundbreaking artist for the last 30-plus years.

HARVEST MOON Clear Vinyl Limited Edition is available now at the Greedy Hand Store at Neil Young Archives (NYA) and music retailers in the US and Canada and will be available outside of North America at a later date. All Greedy Hand Store purchases come with free hi-res digital audio downloads from the Xstream Store at NYA.

Neil Young had captured the public's imagination yet again with a style of music that he had virtually invented. Working with producer/pedal steel guitarist Ben Keith, keyboardist Spooner Oldham, bassist Tim Drummond and drummer Kenny Buttrey, the players were able to capture a timeless sound that stood out as its own style in a time when so much other music was moving in a louder, more aggressive direction. As has often happened in Young's life, his shift in a different direction was immensely well-received.

Guest artists on HARVEST MOON included Linda Ronstadt, James Taylor, Nicolette Larson and Astrid Young, and following Young's albums FREEDOM, RAGGED GLORY, ARC AND WELD, HARVEST MOON again was a clear sign that he was able to pursue different styles whenever the urge occurred.

HARVEST MOON, one of Young's most enduring song cycles was certified double platinum in the U.S., 5x platinum in Canada and gold in the U.K. and Australia, winning the Juno Award in Canada for "1994 Album of the Year." In its new, vinyl only release, what originally was the pristine sound of a handful of musicians playing together in an air of soulful sonics comes alive again with a new resonance of wonder.

HARVEST MOON Track List:

Side A:

1. Unknown Legend

2. From Hank To Hendrix

3. You And Me

4. Harvest Moon

Side B:

1. War Of Man

2. One Of These Days

3. Such A Woman

Side C:

1. Old King

2. Dreamin' Man

3. Natural Beauty

Side D:

Etching

