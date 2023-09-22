Robin Trower and Sari Schorr Release 'I'll Be Moving On' Lyric Video

(Prospect) Robin Trower and Sari Schorr have revealed the smoky late-night vibe of new song "I'll Be Moving On," which is taken from their stunning album 'Joyful Sky' - released on 27th October via Provogue/Mascot Label Group.

Talking about the propulsive and Bond-like groove of "I'll Be Moving On," Trower says, "This is my favourite track on the album," says Trower. "It's soulful, has a vibe about it and shows Sari at her very best."

"I've worked with some great vocalists over the years, but Sari is dynamite, just an absolute knockout," reflects Trower. "This album really pushed me, made me write in different keys and arrange songs for her voice. I went more down the R&B route this time, because I knew she'd be great with that flavour. But the blues still underpins everything I do - and there's definitely elements from my '70s stuff in this new album."

The New York powerhouse singer Schorr adds, "I'll Be Moving On" is quite special because it beautifully encapsulates the synergy between Robin and me. This collaboration weaves together blues, rock, and soul in a way that showcases Robin's unique musical prowess."

The greatest moments in Trower's discography have become required listening for any student of rock 'n' roll. Don't bet against the highlights of Joyful Sky joining the canon. They have previously revealed "Burn" from the album. "Burn is about someone who's trying to calm down their partner," Trower says of the smouldering opener.

For six decades, Robin Trower's career has been an act of quiet rebellion. Rewind the reels of the British guitarist's backstory and you'll find an artist who has always rolled the dice rather than take the path of least resistance. In the early-'70s, Trower announced his fearless streak by leaving the security of Procol Harum for a gold-selling solo career whose ever-present Bridge Of Sighs - album filled the stadiums of North America. Since then, he's flowed from his own projects to collaborations with everyone from Jack Bruce to the United State Of Mind supergroup alongside Maxi Priest and Livingstone Brown. Fast-forward to 2023 and Trower's new studio album, Joyful Sky, represents vindication for his latest flash of artistic instinct.

"I was already a fan of Robin, absolutely," Schorr says. "You don't want to use the word 'genius' casually, but I believe he is a genius. The way he feels and hears music is so acute, it's like he has superhuman powers. I had so much faith in his vision. You just grab on and hold tight."

A literal lifetime since he first stepped onto the British blues circuit as a cub gunslinger, that fabled Trower power shows no sign of burning out. In fact, the iconic guitarist's late-period acceleration is something to behold, sweeping up new fans alongside the hardcore who have followed his every move. "I think this record is more accessible than the stuff I've done over the last few years and I've got a feeling it'll reach more people," says Trower of Joyful Sky. "At my age, to still be doing it, and still turning out good stuff - you really appreciate what a blessing that is."

