Robin Trower and Sari Schorr Go 'The Distance' As New Album Arrives

() Robin Trower and Sari Schorr release the stunning new album 'Joyful Sky' on Provogue. To celebrate they have revealed the video for "The Distance." Trower and Schorr take to the stage on special online concert on November 4th.

The upbeat groove-rocker "The Distance" is about "looking back at when you were younger and how far away that now seems at my great age," says Trower. Schorr adds, "The Distance is a reflective song that expresses the feelings of separation between the past and present. It's natural to feel some nostalgia and longing for the past. This song easily could have been left to feel purely melancholic, but Robin gave it a twist by writing a hopeful chorus. And that is why it is so evocative and why I loved singing it."

Schorr continues, "It's another great song from an album that I think will become a memorable part of Robin's body of work. The song resonated with me, which allowed me to give it an authentic performance. I'm a very nostalgic person. I probably think about the past too much, but it's how I process memories and gain perspective. I think the song will connect with many people because reflection is a natural aspect of the human experience."

The pair are also giving fans the chance to have exclusive access to Robin's return to stage following a four-year hiatus, alongside the amazing Sari Schorr on Saturday 4th November. Captured in high quality video, with emphatic audio clarity, Trower will be playing live tracks from his new album 'Joyful Sky', plus exclusive new versions of his classics including "Day of the Eagle" and "Bridge of Sighs."

Order the album here and watch the video below:

Robin Trower and Sari Schorr's "The Distance"

Related Stories

Robin Trower and Sari Schorr Release 'I'll Be Moving On' Lyric Video

Robin Trower Recruits Sari Schorr For 'Joyful Sky' Album

Robin Trower Shares 'No More World To Conquer' Title Song

Robin Trower, Maxi Priest and Livingstone Brown Album Coming

More Robin Trower News