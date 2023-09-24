Former Atreyu Singer Releases New Dead Icarus Video

() Dead Icarus, the new project of former Atreyu lead vocalist and Gold-selling artist Alex Varkatzas, has shared the video for the new track "The Vultures Circle."
"Hands down, this is the heaviest song I've ever been been involved with," Varkatzas says. "It's an 'F you' to the cancel culture that has infected society. 'Savior, Saint, Sinner, or Thief. Live long enough you'll die one of these.' It doesn't matter what's living inside you; it's just about what people wanna believe."
Dead Icarus previously shared the video for the new single "Sellout." Watch it here. The track is a hyperkinetic slab of fast-paced, face-ripping metal with layered vocals and a pit-clearing breakdown. The song shows off a different side of the artist's musical personality. It hits hard, but it's also infused with a melody that just won't quit.
A staple of Ozzfest in the mid-2000s with two gold albums, Atreyu is one of the defining bands of the New Wave of American Heavy Metal, alongside groups like Avenged Sevenfold and Lamb Of God. Metalcore classics like The Curse and A Death-Grip on Yesterday were powered by Alex's distinctive scream.
Former Atreyu Singer Alex Varkatzas Returns with Dead Icarus
Vince Neil Concert Halted By Shooting- Wolfgang Explains Why He Doesn't Play Van Halen Songs At Mammoth WVH Shows- more
Dolly Parton Rocks 'What's Up?' With Linda Perry- Rival Sons Unleash New Single 'Mercy'- Theory Of A Deadman Get Festive- more
Carrie Underwood Streams 'Denim & Rhinestones (Deluxe Edition)'- NEEDTOBREATHE Rock 'Dreams' On The Today Show- more
The Magic of Eswatini's Umhlanga Reed Dance Ceremony
Brian Setzer - The Devil Always Collects
Classics: Dio's Holy Diver (40 years)
Quick Flicks: Joe Deninzon & Stratospheerius - Behind the Curtain: Live at ProgStock
Caught In The Act: Greta Van Fleet Rock Rosemont
Vince Neil Concert Halted By Shooting
Wolfgang Explains Why He Doesn't Play Van Halen Songs At Mammoth WVH Shows
Yes Kick Off U.S. Classic Tales Of Yes Your
Adler's Appetite Frontman Ari Kamin To Rock The Whisky A Go Go
Former Atreyu Singer Releases New Dead Icarus Video
Devin Townsend Announces Remastered & Expanded 25th Anniversary Edition Of 'Infinity'
Dragonette Celebrates Twennies Deluxe With 'Literally Dead' Visualzier
Riot V Ink With Atomic Fire Records