Dead Icarus Share 'So I Set Myself On Fire' Video

10-29-2023
(Atom Splitter) Dead Icarus, the new project of former Atreyu lead vocalist Alex Varkatzas, has shared a music video for their third single, titled "So I Set Myself on Fire."

"'So I Set Myself on Fire' is about finding inspiration in darkness," Varkatzas said. "It's about letting your inspiration consume you so fully that it changes you into something else - a driven, unstoppable force of nature."

A staple of Ozzfest in the mid-2000s with two gold albums and several gold singles, Atreyu is one of the defining bands of the New Wave of American Heavy Metal, alongside groups like Avenged Sevenfold and Lamb Of God. Metalcore classics like The Curse and A Death-Grip on Yesterday were powered by Alex's distinctive scream.

