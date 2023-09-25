Wolfgang Van Halen explained during a recent appearance on the Talk is Jericho podcast why he does not perform Van Halen tracks during his Mammoth WVH live sets.
He did however make an exception during the Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts where he performed the Van Halen classics "Of Fire, "Hot For Teacher" and "Panama" and the all-star concerts honoring the late Foo Fighters drummer.
"It was wonderful. It was the exception where it was like, 'This would be the time to do it.'," Wolfgang said of the special event". Taylor was such a huge fan and to get my own satisfaction by doing a direct Van Halen tribute for Dad, it felt like the right thing to do in that moment. I'm really proud of it."
Wolfgang goes on to explain why fans should not expect him to cover Van Halen in the future, "I'm happy to be able to prove myself. The important key distinction is that I'm not doing what my dad did, I'm my own person, I'm my own musician... it's why I don't play any Van Halen music or have a plan to play Van Halen music during my sets.
"Even my dad hated doing covers back in the day, his quote resonates with me all the time when he says I'd rather bomb with my own music than succeed with somebody else's, and that's exactly how I feel about playing Van Halen music. I'd much rather fail on my own than succeed heartlessly by playing 'Panama'."
Wolfgang was on the podcast to promote Mammoth WVH's sophomore album, "Mammoth II". Stream the full Talk Is Jericho episode here.
Wolfgang Van Halen Unplugs For Foo Fighters Classic
Wolfgang Van Halen Streams New Mammoth WVH Album
Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH Releases 'I'm Alright' Video
Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH Announces Fall Headline Tour
Vince Neil Concert Halted By Shooting- Wolfgang Explains Why He Doesn't Play Van Halen Songs At Mammoth WVH Shows- more
Dolly Parton Rocks 'What's Up?' With Linda Perry- Rival Sons Unleash New Single 'Mercy'- Theory Of A Deadman Get Festive- more
Carrie Underwood Streams 'Denim & Rhinestones (Deluxe Edition)'- NEEDTOBREATHE Rock 'Dreams' On The Today Show- more
The Magic of Eswatini's Umhlanga Reed Dance Ceremony
Brian Setzer - The Devil Always Collects
Classics: Dio's Holy Diver (40 years)
Quick Flicks: Joe Deninzon & Stratospheerius - Behind the Curtain: Live at ProgStock
Caught In The Act: Greta Van Fleet Rock Rosemont
Vince Neil Concert Halted By Shooting
Wolfgang Explains Why He Doesn't Play Van Halen Songs At Mammoth WVH Shows
Yes Kick Off U.S. Classic Tales Of Yes Your
Adler's Appetite Frontman Ari Kamin To Rock The Whisky A Go Go
Former Atreyu Singer Releases New Dead Icarus Video
Devin Townsend Announces Remastered & Expanded 25th Anniversary Edition Of 'Infinity'
Dragonette Celebrates Twennies Deluxe With 'Literally Dead' Visualzier
Riot V Ink With Atomic Fire Records