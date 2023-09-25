Elton John and Bernie Taupin In The Studio For Goodbye Yellow Brick Road's 50th Anniversary

The 50th anniversary of Elton John's blockbuster "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road" is being celebrated by the syndicated radio show In The Studio With Redbeard: The Stories Behind History's Greatest Rock Bands.
Here is the synopsis for the episode from Redbeard: The human dynamo Elton John and his crack live band completed what has to be a world record-setting 300+ concert multi-year epic international trek. Entitled Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, Elton John concluded more than a half century of performing at the highest level, using any metric you choose. This fond farewell points to the October golden anniversary of the release of the masterpiece Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, which is a virtual greatest hits package unto itself.
With my guests Elton John and lyricist Bernie Taupin, the 1973 double album contained "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road", "Bennie and the Jets","Saturday Night's All Right for Fighting","Harmony", and the original "Candle in the Wind". And that's just in this first part one of two hours! Ranked at #91 on Rolling Stone magazines Top 500 Albums of All Time, the worldwide sales are over twenty million.
Elton John Shares Message Following Final Show Of Farewell Tour
Elton John's Creative Partner Bernie Taupin Releasing Autobiography
Elle King Talks To Apple Music About Her New Album And More
Elton John Shares Classic Performance Video Of 'Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters'
Journey Announce 50th Anniversary Freedom Tour- Sum 41 To Deliver 'Landmines' This Week- Stevie Nicks- Joe Bonamassa- more
Vince Neil Concert Halted By Shooting- Wolfgang Explains Why He Doesn't Play Van Halen Songs At Mammoth WVH Shows- more
Tim McGraw Expands His Standing Room Only Tour- Carrie Underwood Returns To Las Vegas With Sold Out Shows- more
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Blue Oyster Cult
The Magic of Eswatini's Umhlanga Reed Dance Ceremony
Brian Setzer - The Devil Always Collects
Classics: Dio's Holy Diver (40 years)
Quick Flicks: Joe Deninzon & Stratospheerius - Behind the Curtain: Live at ProgStock
Sum 41 To Deliver 'Landmines' This Week
Stevie Nicks Announces 2024 Tour Dates
Big Special Take On The Trauma Of Mornings With 'Desperate Breakfast'
The 69 Cats Unleash 'Cocaine Werewolf'
Journey Announce 50th Anniversary Freedom Tour
Joe Bonamassa To Rock The Royal Albert Hall For Two Nights
Steve Hackett Announces Genesis Greats, Lamb Highlights & Solo Tour
Nothing Taking Spirits Across The Pond For Headline Tour