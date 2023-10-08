Pattern-Seeking Animals Share Elton John-esq 'Underneath the Orphan Moon'

Pattern-Seeking Animals (P-SA) have shared a Stuart Wahlin directed music video for their brand new single "Underneath the Orphan Moon", from their forthcoming album, "Spooky Action at a Distance".

According to the announcement, the song is "a somber ballad that deals with a teenage girl leaving a bad situation. Evocative and cinematic, it is not unlike the feel of a classic Elton John song, complete with a real string section."

John Boegehold had this to say about the track, "Underneath the Orphan Moon is a bit of a departure for us stylistically but still fits in quite nicely with the other songs on the album."

"Spooky Action at a Distance", the band's 4th studio record, is set to be released by InsideOutMusic on October 27th. Watch the "Underneath The Orphan Moon" video below:

