.

Pattern-Seeking Animals Share Elton John-esq 'Underneath the Orphan Moon'

10-08-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Pattern-Seeking Animals Share Elton John-esq 'Underneath the Orphan Moon'

Pattern-Seeking Animals (P-SA) have shared a Stuart Wahlin directed music video for their brand new single "Underneath the Orphan Moon", from their forthcoming album, "Spooky Action at a Distance".

According to the announcement, the song is "a somber ballad that deals with a teenage girl leaving a bad situation. Evocative and cinematic, it is not unlike the feel of a classic Elton John song, complete with a real string section."

John Boegehold had this to say about the track, "Underneath the Orphan Moon is a bit of a departure for us stylistically but still fits in quite nicely with the other songs on the album."

"Spooky Action at a Distance", the band's 4th studio record, is set to be released by InsideOutMusic on October 27th. Watch the "Underneath The Orphan Moon" video below:

Related Stories
Pattern-Seeking Animals Share Elton John-esq 'Underneath the Orphan Moon'

Pattern-Seeking Animals Premiere 'I Can't Stay Here Anymore' Video

Pattern-Seeking Animals Release New Song 'Raining Hard In Heaven'

Pattern-Seeking Animals Release 'Here In My Autumn' Video

Pattern-Seeking Animals Announce New Album 'Prehensile Tales'

More Pattern-Seeking Animals News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Judas Priest Deliver Two Big Surprises At Power Trip Festival- Corey Taylor Cancels Aftershock Appearance Due To Injury- more

Van Halen's Legendary 'Right Now' Video Goes HD- Roger Waters Delivers The Dark Side Of The Moon- Lamb of God Share New Single 'Evidence'- more

Day In Country

Jason Aldean Delivers 'Whiskey Drink'- Reba McEntire Unplugs For 'Not That Fancy'- Carly Pearce Goes 'Heels Over Head' - more

Reviews

Hot In The City: Autumn Concerts Coming to Arizona

Sites and Sounds: Ragas Live Festival

William Shatner - Ponder the Mystery Revisited

Firefall - Friends & Family

On The Record: Vandals- The Abbey

Latest News

Judas Priest Deliver Two Big Surprises At Power Trip Festival

Corey Taylor Cancels Aftershock Appearance Due To Injury

Pattern-Seeking Animals Share Elton John-esq 'Underneath the Orphan Moon'

Meshuggah's 'Chaosphere' Sonically Updated For 25th Anniversary

Steve Hackett Announces First Ever Vinyl Release Of To Watch The Storms and Wild Orchids

Blacklite District Announces Second Wave Of XL Tour

Alterium Take On Sabaton's Anthem 'Bismarck'

Singled Out: Ronin's Saturn's Portal