Metallica and Garth Brooks To Rock Elton John and Bernie Taupin Tribute Concert

Metallica have shared their excitement about performing at special tribute concert in Washington, D.C to celebrate Elton John and Bernie Taupin receiving the 2024 Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song.

In addition to Metallica, the March 20th event will also feature performances from Garth Brooks, Annie Lennox, Brandi Carlile, Maren Morris, and others. The concert will be broadcast on PBS stations in the U.S. on April 8th.

Metallica had this to say, "We are beyond excited and proud to have been invited to perform at a very special event honoring the legendary songwriting team of Elton John and Bernie Taupin as they are presented with the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song.

"We are traveling to Washington, DC, next month to join Garth Brooks, Annie Lennox, Brandi Carlile, Maren Morris, and others for the tribute concert and award presentation on March 20. PBS stations nationwide will premiere the concert on Monday, April 8, at 8 PM ET (check local listings), available via broadcast and streaming on PBS.org and the PBS App.

"Elton and Bernie have been collaborating for 56 years and counting, and together, they have penned some of our lifetime's most memorable and influential songs. We are thrilled to celebrate this honor with them, and we look forward to an incredible evening of unique performances from their remarkable collection of songs."

Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden said, "Elton John and Bernie Taupin have written some of the most memorable songs of our lives. Their careers stand out for the quality and broad appeal of their music and their influence on their fellow artists.

"More than 50 years ago, they came from across the pond to win over Americans and audiences worldwide with their beautiful songs and rock anthems. We're proud to honor Elton and Bernie with the Gershwin Prize for their incredible impact on generations of music lovers."

Elton shared, "I've been writing songs with Bernie for 56 years, and we never thought that that one day this might be bestowed upon us. It's an incredible honor for two British guys to be recognized like this. I'm so honored."

Taupin added, "To be in a house along with the great American songwriters, to even be in the same avenue is humbling, and I am absolutely thrilled to accept."

