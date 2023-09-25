Journey Announce 50th Anniversary Freedom Tour

Journey have announced that they will be hitting the road early next year for the new leg of their 50th Anniversary Freedom Tour that will feature special guest Toto.

The Freedom Tour 2024 is set to kick off on February 9 in Biloxi, MS - making stops in Raleigh, Louisville, Omaha, Las Vegas and more - before wrapping April 29 in Bridgeport, CT.

Neal Schon had this to say, "We are looking forward to hitting the road again with our very good friends TOTO! Come join us for a special evening full of fun and rockin' good memories. See you soon, friends."

Jonathan Cain added, "Honored to take our timeless songs on the road with another band whose songs are also timeless, Steve Lukather and TOTO. It will truly be a musical evening to be remembered."

TOTO's Steve Lukather shared, ""We are thrilled to have been asked to join our dear friends Journey on the road again. We had such a blast the last couple of tours across North America together. Great success and so much fun. It is truly one big happy family, and it is a great night of music. Can't wait to see you all out there soon in 2024!"

50th ANNIVERSARY FREEDOM TOUR 2024 DATES

February 9 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum

February 12 - Sunrise, FL - Amerant Bank Arena

February 14 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

February 15 - Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at the BJCC

February 17 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

February 18 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena

February 21 - Providence, RI - Amica Mutual Pavilion

February 22 - Rochester, NY - Blue Cross Arena

February 24 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center

February 26 - Madison, WI - Kohl Center

February 28* - Sioux City, IA* - Tyson Events Center

February 29 - Rapid City, SD - The Monument

March 2 - Grand Forks, ND - Alerus Center

March 4 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre

March 7 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

March 9 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

March 10 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre

March 13 - Billings, MT - First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

March 15 - West Valley City, UT - Maverik Center

March 16 - Las Vegas, NV - Michelob ULTRA Arena

March 21 - Las Cruces, NM - Pan American Center

March 22 - Lubbock, TX - United Supermarkets Arena

April 15 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center

April 16 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center Arena

April 19 - Fort Wayne, IN - Memorial Coliseum

April 20 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Coliseum

April 23 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Coliseum

April 26 - Norfolk, VA - Scope Arena

April 27 - Wilkes Barre, PA - Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

April 29 - Bridgeport, CT - Total Mortgage Arena

*Sioux City on sale Thursday, October 5

