Journey Announce 50th Anniversary Freedom Tour

Journey have announced that they will be hitting the road early next year for the new leg of their 50th Anniversary Freedom Tour that will feature special guest Toto.
The Freedom Tour 2024 is set to kick off on February 9 in Biloxi, MS - making stops in Raleigh, Louisville, Omaha, Las Vegas and more - before wrapping April 29 in Bridgeport, CT.
Neal Schon had this to say, "We are looking forward to hitting the road again with our very good friends TOTO! Come join us for a special evening full of fun and rockin' good memories. See you soon, friends."
Jonathan Cain added, "Honored to take our timeless songs on the road with another band whose songs are also timeless, Steve Lukather and TOTO. It will truly be a musical evening to be remembered."
TOTO's Steve Lukather shared, ""We are thrilled to have been asked to join our dear friends Journey on the road again. We had such a blast the last couple of tours across North America together. Great success and so much fun. It is truly one big happy family, and it is a great night of music. Can't wait to see you all out there soon in 2024!"
50th ANNIVERSARY FREEDOM TOUR 2024 DATES
February 9 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum
February 12 - Sunrise, FL - Amerant Bank Arena
February 14 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena
February 15 - Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at the BJCC
February 17 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena
February 18 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena
February 21 - Providence, RI - Amica Mutual Pavilion
February 22 - Rochester, NY - Blue Cross Arena
February 24 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center
February 26 - Madison, WI - Kohl Center
February 28* - Sioux City, IA* - Tyson Events Center
February 29 - Rapid City, SD - The Monument
March 2 - Grand Forks, ND - Alerus Center
March 4 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre
March 7 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome
March 9 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
March 10 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre
March 13 - Billings, MT - First Interstate Arena at MetraPark
March 15 - West Valley City, UT - Maverik Center
March 16 - Las Vegas, NV - Michelob ULTRA Arena
March 21 - Las Cruces, NM - Pan American Center
March 22 - Lubbock, TX - United Supermarkets Arena
April 15 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center
April 16 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center Arena
April 19 - Fort Wayne, IN - Memorial Coliseum
April 20 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Coliseum
April 23 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Coliseum
April 26 - Norfolk, VA - Scope Arena
April 27 - Wilkes Barre, PA - Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
April 29 - Bridgeport, CT - Total Mortgage Arena
*Sioux City on sale Thursday, October 5
