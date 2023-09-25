Steve Hackett Announces Genesis Greats, Lamb Highlights & Solo Tour

(TPC) Legendary guitarist Steve Hackett announces the dates for his 2024 UK tour: Steve Hackett - Genesis Greats, Lamb Highlights & Solo. The tour takes in 15 dates across the UK culminating with a visit to London's Royal Albert Hall on Wednesday 23rd October. To mark the 50th anniversary of The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway, Hackett is including a selection of highlights from this iconic Genesis album.
Steve Hackett's timeless guitar-work was woven throughout Genesis' classic 70's catalogue of albums. In recent years he and his outstanding touring line-up of Roger King (keyboards), Nad Sylvan (vocals), Jonas Reingold (bass, backing vocals), Rob Townsend (saxophone, flutes, additional keyboards) and Craig Blundell (drums) have brought many of these albums back to the concert hall to great acclaim. Special guest, Amanda Lehmann will be joining the whole of the UK tour on guitar and vocals. Many fans have also been asking for more tracks from The Lamb to be included. What better way to celebrate half-a-century of this remarkable album than to include a selection of Lamb Highlights alongside some of Hackett's finest solo work and unmissable Genesis Greats.
"I'm hugely looking forward to the 2024 UK tour," says Steve Hackett, "including 'The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway' favourites as well as other iconic Genesis numbers along with solo gems. It'll also be exciting to return to the wonderful Royal Albert Hall!"
Steve Hackett - Genesis Greats, Lamb Highlights & Solo tour dates 2024:
Wed 2nd October Aylesbury Friars Waterside
Thurs 3rd October Portsmouth Guildhall
Sat 5th October Bristol Beacon
Sun 6th October Cambridge Corn Exchange
Mon 7th October Birmingham Symphony Hall
Wed 9th October Liverpool Philharmonic
Thurs 10th October Cardiff St David's Hall
Sat 12th October Guildford G Live
Sun 13th October Stoke Victoria Hall
Tue 15th October York Barbican
Wed 16th October Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
Fri 18th October Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
Sat 19th October Gateshead Glasshouse
Sun 20th October Manchester Bridgewater Hall
Tue 22nd October Reading Hexagon
Wed 23rd October London Royal Albert Hall
Tickets go on sale on Friday 29th September at 10am
