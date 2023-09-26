Dolly Parton Songs To Rock Monday Night Football

(TPR) ESPN's Monday Night Football will feature music from global superstar and multi-hyphenate Hall of Famer Dolly Parton's new album Rockstar during select weeks this season, further enhancing the weekly football franchise's soundtrack.

The multi-week collaboration begins in Week 3 (September 25) with Dolly Parton's single "Night Moves," featuring Chris Stapleton, and then continues in Week 6 (October 16) with "Heartbreaker," featuring Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo.

Following the album's Nov. 17 release, Rockstar's "Magic Man," featuring Ann Wilson with special guest Howard Leese, and the album's title track "Rockstar," with special guest Richie Sambora, will be heard in select Monday Night Football games the remainder of the year.

"I am excited for ESPN to spotlight songs from my new Rockstar album," says Parton. "When I decided to do a full-blown rock album after they put me in the Rock 'N Roll Hall of Fame, I thought it would be fun to call the album Rockstar. The athletes who give their all everyday are most definitely rock stars, and I love that these songs will be a small part of celebrating their achievements."

Each of the songs will take viewers in and out of commercials during Monday Night Football, with "Night Moves" also featured more prominently on Monday Night Countdown as part of the song's world premiere. After each song is used on ESPN's NFL property, fans will hear the songs on additional ESPN programming.

The addition of Parton's music follows the launch of Monday Night Football's new anthem featuring Chris Stapleton, Snoop Dogg, and Cindy Blackman Santana reimagining Phil Collins' "In the Air Tonight." Additionally, Grammy-winning music producer Timbaland and global superstar Justin Timberlake's music is running in Monday Night Football promotional spots, live telecasts and pre-game shows for seven weeks this season.

