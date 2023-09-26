Metallica Share Phoenix Performances Of '72 Seasons' and 'Whiplash'

(hennemusic) Metallica is sharing video of a performance of the title track to their latest album, "72 Seasons", from a September 9 show at State Farm Stadium in Phoenix, AZ.
"72 seasons. The first 18 years of our lives that form our true or false selves," explained James Hetfield about the title. "The concept that we were told 'who we are' by our parents. A possible pigeonholing around what kind of personality we are. I think the most interesting part of this is the continued study of those core beliefs and how it affects our perception of the world today. Much of our adult experience is re-enactment or reaction to these childhood experiences. Prisoners of childhood or breaking free of those bondages we carry."
Recorded at the band's HQ in San Rafael, CA in 2021 and 2022, and produced by Greg Fidelman, Hetfield and Lars Ulrich, the project debuted at No. 1 on the US Album Sales upon its release in April.
Metallica is also sharing video of a performance of its 1983 classic, "Whiplash", from the second of two shows in Phoenix, which featured appearances by openers Five Finger Death Punch and Suicidal Tendencies; originally set for September 3, the event was rescheduled to later the same week after the band revealed that Hetfield had tested positive for Covid-19. Get more details and stream both live performances from Phoenix here.
