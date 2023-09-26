Van Morrison Covers The Everly Brothers' Classic 'Problems'

(BDM) After previewing the November 3rd release of his 45th studio album Accentuate The Positive with the single "Shakin' All Over", Van Morrison today provides another taste of the record with his take on The Everly Brothers' classic "Problems". The song received its first play last night courtesy of Cerys Matthews on Radio 2.

Van Morrison reshapes "Problems" into his own inimitable style. He transforms the song into an exuberant R&B groove while his vintage blues and soul vocal provides a world-weary twist on the original's lyrics of teenaged woe. It's also a relatively deep cut from The Everly Brothers' back catalogue, having reached #6 when it was released in 1959.

Like this year's acclaimed Moving On Skiffle, Accentuate The Positive sees Van Morrison returning to one of his childhood passions: this time rock 'n' roll. Growing up in Belfast shortly after World War II, he was immensely inspired by the heady sounds of 20th century blues and rock 'n' roll. Listening to artists such as Fats Domino, Chuck Berry and Johnny Kidd, it wasn't long until Van was intuitively reinterpreting these sounds with his own band in local hometown venues.

Several decades later, Van Morrison now revisits the genre by reimagining some of his personal favourites for Accentuate The Positive, and infusing those timeless songs with an energy that constantly challenges and expands upon its traditions. Van's inimitable voice combined with superb arrangements and highly accomplished brings a fresh zeal to such great songs as The Johnny Burnette Trio's "Lonesome Train", Johnny Kidd & The Pirates' "Shakin' All Over" and Big Joe Turner's pioneering rock 'n' roll hit, "Flip, Flop and Fly".

Contributors to the album include electric guitar from the late Jeff Beck and vocals from Chris Farlowe on "Lonesome Train", plus guitar from Taj Mahal on "Lucille" and "Shake, Rattle and Roll".

Van Morrison says, "Rock 'n' roll is about simplicity, sincerity and expressive power and there's no way you can get away from that. That's why it's good and that's why it's lasted. It's spirit music."

