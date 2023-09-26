Van Morrison Covers The Everly Brothers' Classic 'Problems'

(BDM) After previewing the November 3rd release of his 45th studio album Accentuate The Positive with the single "Shakin' All Over", Van Morrison today provides another taste of the record with his take on The Everly Brothers' classic "Problems". The song received its first play last night courtesy of Cerys Matthews on Radio 2.
Van Morrison reshapes "Problems" into his own inimitable style. He transforms the song into an exuberant R&B groove while his vintage blues and soul vocal provides a world-weary twist on the original's lyrics of teenaged woe. It's also a relatively deep cut from The Everly Brothers' back catalogue, having reached #6 when it was released in 1959.
Like this year's acclaimed Moving On Skiffle, Accentuate The Positive sees Van Morrison returning to one of his childhood passions: this time rock 'n' roll. Growing up in Belfast shortly after World War II, he was immensely inspired by the heady sounds of 20th century blues and rock 'n' roll. Listening to artists such as Fats Domino, Chuck Berry and Johnny Kidd, it wasn't long until Van was intuitively reinterpreting these sounds with his own band in local hometown venues.
Several decades later, Van Morrison now revisits the genre by reimagining some of his personal favourites for Accentuate The Positive, and infusing those timeless songs with an energy that constantly challenges and expands upon its traditions. Van's inimitable voice combined with superb arrangements and highly accomplished brings a fresh zeal to such great songs as The Johnny Burnette Trio's "Lonesome Train", Johnny Kidd & The Pirates' "Shakin' All Over" and Big Joe Turner's pioneering rock 'n' roll hit, "Flip, Flop and Fly".
Contributors to the album include electric guitar from the late Jeff Beck and vocals from Chris Farlowe on "Lonesome Train", plus guitar from Taj Mahal on "Lucille" and "Shake, Rattle and Roll".
Van Morrison says, "Rock 'n' roll is about simplicity, sincerity and expressive power and there's no way you can get away from that. That's why it's good and that's why it's lasted. It's spirit music."
Van Morrison Shares 'Shakin' All Over' To Announce New Album
Tom Petty's Extended Fillmore Performance Of Van Morrison Classic Streaming
Van Morrison Shares New Song 'Worried Man Blues'
Van Morrison Shares 'Streamline Train' From New Album 'Moving On Skiffle'
Rolling Stones Team With Major League Baseball For Special Vinyl Edition- Dolly Parton Songs To Rock Monday Night Football- Def Leppard- more
Journey Announce 50th Anniversary Freedom Tour- Sum 41 To Deliver 'Landmines' This Week- Stevie Nicks- Joe Bonamassa- more
Brad Paisley To Debut New Songs With YouTube Live Stream Event- Morgan Wallen Adds 11 Stadium Show to One Night At A Time Tour- more
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Blue Oyster Cult
The Magic of Eswatini's Umhlanga Reed Dance Ceremony
Brian Setzer - The Devil Always Collects
Classics: Dio's Holy Diver (40 years)
Quick Flicks: Joe Deninzon & Stratospheerius - Behind the Curtain: Live at ProgStock
The Rolling Stones Team With Major League Baseball For Special Vinyl Edition
Van Morrison Covers The Everly Brothers' Classic 'Problems'
Dolly Parton Songs To Rock Monday Night Football
Def Leppard Go Behind The Scenes Of El Paso Stop Of World Tour With Motley Crue
Metallica Share Phoenix Performances Of '72 Seasons' and 'Whiplash'
New Order Announce One Off Los Angeles Show
FM Announce Old Habits Die Hard 40th Anniversary UK Tour
Singled Out: Death Valley Dreams' Leave Me Alone Feat. Crobot's Brandon Yeagley