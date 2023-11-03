Van Morrison Delivers 45th Studio Album 'Accentuate the Positive'

(BDM) Van Morrison unveils his 45th studio album, Accentuate the Positive, which is out now. This electrifying homage to rock 'n' roll features the recent singles; the Johnny Kidd classic "Shakin' All Over", "Problems" , "Lucille" and the new single "Shake, Rattle and Roll" with Taj Mahal.

Like this year's acclaimed Moving On Skiffle, Accentuate The Positive sees Van Morrison returning to one of his childhood passions: this time rock 'n' roll. Growing up in Belfast shortly after World War II, he was immensely inspired by the heady sounds of 20th century blues and rock 'n' roll. Listening to artists such as Fats Domino, Chuck Berry and The Everly Brothers, it wasn't long until Van was intuitively reinterpreting these sounds with his own band in local hometown venues.

Several decades later, Van Morrison now revisits the genre by reimagining some of his personal favorites for Accentuate The Positive, and infusing those timeless songs with an energy that constantly challenges and expands upon its traditions. Van's inimitable voice combined with superb arrangements and highly accomplished musicianship brings a fresh zeal to such great songs as The Johnny Burnette Trio's, "Lonesome Train", Johnny Kidd & The Pirates', "Shakin' All Over" and Big Joe Turner's pioneering rock 'n' roll hit, "Flip, Flop and Fly".

Contributors to the album include electric guitar from the late Jeff Beck and vocals from Chris Farlowe on, "Lonesome Train", plus guitar from Taj Mahal on, "Lucille" and, "Shake, Rattle and Roll".

Van Morrison says, 'Rock 'n' roll is about simplicity, sincerity and expressive power and there's no way you can get away from that. That's why it's good and that's why it's lasted. It's spirit music.'

Accentuate The Positive is out now on digital/streaming formats, double-CD, black double-vinyl and blue double-vinyl.

In addition to the newly announced O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire gigs, Van Morrison recently announced two other album launch shows at The Limelight in Belfast. The first two dates sold-out in record speed, leading to the addition of a third and final night. His upcoming shows are:

NOVEMBER

3rd - Belfast, The Limelight (JUST ADDED)

4th - Belfast, The Limelight (SOLD OUT)

5th - Belfast, The Limelight (SOLD OUT)

27th - London, O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire (JUST ADDED)

28th - London, O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire (JUST ADDED)

Accentuate The Positive tracklist:

1. "You Are My Sunshine"

2. "When Will I Be Loved"

3. "Two Hound Dogs"

4. "Flip, Flop and Fly"

5. "I Want a Roof Over My Head"

6. "Problems"

7. "Hang Up My Rock And Roll Shoes"

8. "The Shape I'm In"

9. "Accentuate The Positive"

10. "Lonesome Train"

11. "A Shot of Rhythm and Blues"

12. "Shakin' All Over"

13. "Bye, Bye Johnny"

14. "Red Sails in the Sunset"

15. "Sea of Heartbreak"

16. "Blueberry Hill"

17. "Bonaparte's Retreat"

18. "Lucille"

19. "Shake, Rattle and Roll"

