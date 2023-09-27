FELICITY Announce New Single 'She's Nuclear'

(BPM) Fresh off the release of their viral hit "Emo Trash", Orlando trash-rock band FELICITY is thrilled to announce their forthcoming follow up "She's Nuclear". "She's Nuclear" is a flat-out, down-and-dirty, smack-you-in-the-mouth rock song. It represents the exact soul and essence of what FELICITY hangs its hat on: high-energy, anthemic hooks and melodic riffs.

"The first day we sat down in the studio with our producer Andrew Wade to work on this next batch of FELICITY material, the first guitar riff we wrote was the riff in 'She's Nuclear,' and from that very moment, we knew the trajectory of this band had changed," says guitarist Drew Rapier. "Don't Call 9-1-1, but we think 'She's Nuclear' is the hottest rock track OF THE YEAR!"

The song is set to be released on October 11th via Zodhiac Records and can be pre-saved here. "She's Nuclear" is the latest in a series of new singles from FELICITY, including "Emo Trash" (the song that broke the internet), "Levitate", and "GOD MODE". These new tracks have captured the attention of idobi Radio, The Honey Pop, Loudwire's Weekly Wire, Emo Nite, and more, in addition to being added to Spotify's Fresh Finds Rock playlist. Fans were treated to their first live performance of new music shortly after the release of "Levitate", as the band headed to LA for a sold out show with The Used as well as a performance at Emo Nite LA.

Known for their fun and playful presence on social media, earlier this year FELICITY broke 126K followers on TikTok with 1.7M likes. With recent collaborations on the app featuring State Champs, Hawthorne Heights and Calling All Captains, and upcoming collaborations with Magnolia Park and Capstan, these songs are just the beginning of FELICITY's eight explosive new singles coming in the next year.

