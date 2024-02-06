Felicity Announce New Single 'CHARLIE SHEEN'

(Big Picture Media) Felicity is excited to announce details of their first new music of 2024. The band will be releasing "CHARLIE SHEEN", featuring Jon Lundin of Point North, on February 21 via Zodhiac Records.

"The world is truly a crazy place. We started this band in the garage of Damien's parents, and I remember we used to jam Point North's cover of 'Hammer' for fun to warm up and goof around. Back then, they were an up-and-coming band with such a unique sound that we always admired," says guitarist Drew Rapier. "This journey has been so INSANE! It's hard to believe that we are collaborating with Point North a few years later and releasing one of our favorite songs we've ever created, 'CHARLIE SHEEN.'"

"CHARLIE SHEEN" is a song for anyone who has struggled with self-destructive behavior. Adds Rapier:

"As a band, we've always struggled to find our identity and place in the music scene. We've felt overlooked, passed over, and at times forgotten. Over time, that can take a toll on your mental health and lead to self-destructive behavior.

We wanted 'CHARLIE SHEEN' to speak to some of our experiences and hopefully be a beacon of hope to anyone who can relate to our story and know they aren't alone.

Working with Point North was a life-changing experience for us. Jon is a prolific songwriter who challenged us to leave our comfort zones and encouraged us to explore new genres that we would never have been brave enough to venture into without his support. We are so excited to share 'CHARLIE SHEEN' with everyone!"

Pre-save the song now, here.

