FELICITY Give 'Last Christmas' A Rock Makeover

() FELICITY is putting a new spin on a Christmas classic. The trash rock band has today shared their take on "Last Christmas", originally by Wham!. Ominous, brooding, and complete with gritty guitars, "Last Christmas" is out now via Zodhiac Records.

On the new cover, guitarist Drew Rapier shares: "After a hectic year, we wanted to end 2023 with a special gift for all our fans and supporters. 'Last Christmas' by Wham! has always been one of our favorite Christmas songs - It's one that we've always played acoustically at Christmas parties or for our families. We challenged ourselves to create a version of the song that is unique to FELICITY while staying true to the original and (hopefully) creating a version that listeners could enjoy year-round. We hope everyone enjoys the song (and the silly video we made for it) as much as we enjoyed creating it!"

Known for capturing the essence of pure rock 'n' roll with high-energy performances, anthemic hooks, and melodic riffs, FELICITY's rise to prominence has been nothing short of remarkable. With their infectious collaboration hit, "Emo Trash," and subsequent releases like "Levitate", "GOD MODE", and "Kill 'Em All", the band has firmly established themselves as a force to be reckoned with. Their music has been catching the attention of music enthusiasts and industry insiders alike, with features on idobi Radio, The Honey Pop, Loudwire's Weekly Wire, and Spotify's coveted Fresh Finds Rock playlist.

