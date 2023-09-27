Ozzy Osbourne Feeling 'Okay' Following Surgery and Planning New Album

Video still

Ozzy Osbourne says that he is "feeling okay" following what he says will be his last surgery and that he has just started work on a new studio album that he hopes to record next year, and he also holds out hope that he can return to live performing.

The Black Sabbath legend underwent his fourth surgery following a fall in his home in 2019 where he aggravated injuries that he sustained during a quad bike accident back in 2003.

Osbourne spoke with Metal Hammer about how he is feeling following this latest surgery, which had previously vowed would be his final one. He said, "I've had all the surgery now, thank god.

"I'm feeling okay - it was just dragging on. I thought I'd be back on my feet months ago, I just couldn't get used to this mode of living, constantly having something wrong. I can't walk properly yet, but I'm not in any pain any more and the surgery on my spine went great."

The metal legend is now looking ahead and plans to record the follow-up to his 2002 'Best Rock Album' Grammy winning record, "Patient Number 9," and 2020's "Ordinary Man", which were both recorded with producer Andrew Watt.

He shared, "I'm getting myself fit. I've done two albums fairly recently, but I want to do one more album and then go back on the road." He said of the new record, which he hopes to work with Watt on, "I'm just starting to work on it now, and we'll be recording in the early part of next year. I want to take my time with this one!"

