Bruce Springsteen Forced to Postpone Remain 2023 Tour Dates

Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band have announced that the remaining tour dates for the year have been postponed until 2024 as Springsteen continues to recover from "peptic ulcer disease."

The news was broken via social media with the following announcement, "Bruce Springsteen has continued to recover steadily from peptic ulcer disease over the past few weeks and will continue treatment through the rest of the year on doctor's advice.

"With this in mind, and out of an abundance of caution, all remaining 2023 tour dates for Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will be postponed until 2024. Rescheduled dates for each of the 2023 shows, including those postponed earlier this month, will be announced next week, all taking place at their originally scheduled venues.

"When the new 2024 dates are announced, those unable to attend on the new date who purchased their tickets through official ticketing companies have 30 days to request a refund. All tickets for postponed performances will remain valid for the newly announced dates."

Springsteen shared, "Thanks to all my friends and fans for your good wishes, encouragement, and support. I'm on the mend and can't wait to see you all next year."

