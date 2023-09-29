Van Halen Share 'Crossing Over' From The Collection II box set

(hennemusic) Van Halen is sharing a remastered version of "Crossing Over" as the latest preview to the October 6 release of "The Collection II." Originally released as the b-side to the 1995 single, "Can't Stop Loving You", as well as a bonus track on the Japanese CD version of "Balance", the tune is among eight rarities in the package, which spotlights newly-remastered music from the California band's years with Sammy Hagar. It is available for pre-order here.
Also featured is a cover of Little Feat's "A Apolitical Blues" and the instrumental "Baluchitherium," which were originally left off the vinyl versions of "OU812" and "Balance", respectively, as well as two songs the band contributed to the Twister Soundtrack - "Humans Being" and "Respect The Wind."
The set also includes three songs from 2004: "It's About Time," "Up For Breakfast," and "Learning To See", which were previously featured Van Halen's second greatest hits collection, "The Best Of Both Worlds."
On the heels of the iconic groundbreaking years with David Lee Roth as frontman, Van Halen teamed with Hagar for four US No. 1 albums over a decade starting with 1986's "5150".
Stream the newly-remastered version of "Crossing Over" here.
