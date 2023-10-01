Heather Anne Lomax Announces New Album With 'Heavy Load' Video

(SRO) Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter Heather Anne Lomax has spent the greater part of the past decade putting her own spin on the Americana and Country-Rock/Blues genres. LOMAX has signed to Blackbird Record Label for THE DOMAN TRACKS-her forthcoming album and third overall-that's due November 3 and has released its roots-rocking debut track "Heavy Load."

THE DOMAN TRACKS is a previously unheard collaboration of original songs recorded with the late MICHAEL DOMAN, formerly the singer-songwriter-producer of the noted '80s L.A. rock band Broken Homes. LOMAX and DOMAN cut the intimate material during two years of recording sessions with LOMAX taking lead vocals, DOMAN singing duet and background vocals, and LOMAX, DOMAN, and JEFF SEBENS on guitar. The sessions, all cut live, also featured support from other local players, with engineer JASON HILLER's bass parts added later. The recordings were set aside, but LOMAX returned to them after DOMAN's untimely death from a brain ailment in December of 2020.

"'Heavy Load' was written actually as a country song first, and Michael wanted to do it with more of a Stones groove," shares LOMAX. "He actually added the last verse, which has become a sing-along at live shows. The context of the song was written in the midst of slogging it out as a single mom, and wondering if I should use the money I had to buy shoes or more food for the week."

On collaborating with DOMAN, she says: "I chose to work with Michael, because I really respected his work as a songwriter and performer. He had an aesthetic that resonated with me, and I knew that he wouldn't settle for anything less than excellence."

The music video for "Heavy Load" premiered via Wildfire Music who lauded the track stating "'Heavy Load' is both a confessional track that seems to speak from a position of self-knowledge and one that's particularly accessible because of its direct lyricism. Not only unpretentious in its admissions of being 'in need of healing,' delivering a message from a 'troubled soul,' the song also has underlying Country and Blues elements that contribute to the emotional plea. The confidence of the Rock 'n Roll delivery helps carry those traditions forward."

LOMAX, who recently was seen performing in Nashville coinciding AMERICANAFEST, is excited to share she'll be playing a record release show for THE DOMAN TRACKS in Los Angeles at the Troubadour on November 29 with special guests Manda Mosher and Abby Posner (who are also part of Blackbird Record Label). LOMAX has previously opened for Wynonna and The Big Noise, Lee Ann Womack, Blake Shelton, Kenny Rogers, Jeff Bridges, John Hiatt, Richie Furay, Don McLean, Judy Collins, Marshall Tucker Band, Joan Osborne, Melanie, Blood Sweat & Tears and War. See a list of all her upcoming shows below.

HEATHER ANNE LOMAX 2023 SHOWS

11/8 San Francisco, CA @ Lost Church (with Pi Jacobs)

11/12 Portland, OR @ Al's Den

11/29 Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour - Record Release Show (with Manda Mosher & Abby Posner)

