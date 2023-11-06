Video Premiere: Heather Anne Lomax's 'Bits And Pieces' Featuring Michael Doman

We are pleased to premiere Heather Anne Lomax's new video for her duet with the late Michael Doman called "Bits And Pieces", which comes from her just released album "The Doman Tracks" that arrived this past Friday, November 1st.

The album features previously unreleased songs that Heather recorded with Michael, who was best known as the singer-songwriter-producer of the noted '80s L.A. rock band Broken Homes.

Lomax and Doman are joined on the track by Jeff Sebens (guitar), Jason Hiller (bass and recording/mixing) and Joel Alpers (drums). Lyrically, the song is a bittersweet duet of loss that captures the dynamics of Buckingham Nicks and at the same time recalls the golden age of the Topanga Canyon music scene which is only reinforced by the video that gives fans a fly on the wall look at the live sessions that made up this special collaborative album.

In an age of disposable auto-tuned hits, Lomax brings an authenticity and musical integrity to the party and with this track she delivers an almost understated vocal performance that spotlights some of the qualities that made her a star in the Americana scene. But like Linda Ronstadt before her, Lomax's brand of country rock casts a far wider net that appeals to fans across the music spectrum. If "Bits And Pieces" is any indication, "The Doman Tracks", should lift her star even higher.

Heather said of this duet, "I remember asking Michael to sing 'Bits And Pieces 'with me as a duet. For some reason I felt intuitively that he should sing it with me, initially he just wanted me to sing it alone. He finally acquiesced and that is what you hear as the second track on the record. As fate would have it, the duet version of 'Bits And Pieces' became much more of a poignant song to me after Michael's passing.

"A friend, Eric Nelson, wrote this tune about the passing of his father, and his words really resonated with me. Michael wanted this tune to have more of a soulful groove, so he came up with the current version on the record which we recorded as a duet. The last track version of 'Bits And Pieces' is closer to the original song, written by Eric, and includes a mournful cello played by Michelle Packman. In my opinion, the last track captures the loneliness and sorrow of losing a loved one in your life."

The album also features an alternative version of "Bits And Pieces" that closes the record and has Heather providing a solo vocal performance where she is joined by Michelle Packman's mournful cello. For now, check out the video below, and learn more about the album, plus find details about the special record release show taking place at the famed Los Angeles venue The Troubadour with Heather's labelmates Manda Mosher and Abby Posner on November 29th here.

Related Stories

Heather Anne Lomax Announces New Album With 'Heavy Load' Video

News > Heather Anne Lomax