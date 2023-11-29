Heather Anne Lomax Recruits Todd Lowe For 'Mama's Sleepin' Video

(SRO) Los Angeles-based Americana/Country-rock singer-songwriter Heather Anne Lomax has shared a cinematic music video for her empowering single "Mama's Sleepin'" from her debut album The Doman Tracks (Blackbird Record Label) released earlier this month.

The video stars actor Todd Lowe ("Gilmore Girls," "True Blood") and was premiered yesterday (November 27) via Americana Highways which noted: "This song tackles the harsh reality of having no choice but to live under the authority of a harsh adult head on. [The lyric] 'Leave us kids alone, don't you holler while my Mama's sleepin'' is strong, direct, and heavy hitting. Lomax has an authority of her own that comes across loud and clear here in her vocals and in the music; it's cathartic and empowering."

Heather Anne says "'Mama's Sleepin'" is "a cathartic f***-you to my adoptive dad, who was abusive verbally, and physically sometimes."

Heather Anne will celebrate the release of The Doman Tracks with a special record release show tomorrow, November 29, in Los Angeles, CA at the Troubadour with special guests Manda Mosher and Abby Posner (who are also part of Blackbird Record Label). Actor TODD LOWE will be in attendance, giving out some of the signed headshots that were used in the filming of the "Mama's Sleepin'" video to random attendees.

