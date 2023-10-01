Johnny Marr Announces In Conversation Events

(The Oriel Company) Johnny Marr has announced that he will staging two in conversation events later this month in support of his upcoming book "Marr's Guitars" set for release on October 17th.

The first event will take place at Warsaw in Brooklyn on October 23rd with a Los Angeles counterpart being held on October 25th at The Regent Theater. Guest moderators to be announced.

The upcoming publication of "Marr's Guitars" - a stunning new photography book - is set for October 17th via Harper Collins. Following his 2016 autobiography "Set The Boy Free," Johnny describes Marr's Guitars as "a guitar book for people who wouldn't usually own a guitar book."

Featuring contributions from Noel Gallagher, Bernard Butler and Ed O'Brien, the book offers a portal into the symbiotic relationship between Johnny and the guitars that have informed not just the last decade, but the lifetime evolution of his iconic sound.

With personal reflections and insights written by Johnny Marr, foreword written by Hans Zimmer and photographs shot by Pat Graham, each guitar is identified with a crucial moment, a specific song, and each embodies a key aspect of Marr's lifelong passion for songwriting. Preorder the book here.

Related Stories

Spirit Power: The Best Of Johnny Marr Coming In November

Johnny Marr Announces UK Headline Shows

Noel Gallagher Recruits Johnny Marr For Pretty Boy

Johnny Marr Premieres 'Tenement Time' Video

More Johnny Marr News