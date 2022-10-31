.

Noel Gallagher Recruits Johnny Marr For Pretty Boy

Michael Angulia | 10-31-2022

Noel Gallagher Single art
Single art

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds have shared a special treat with fans with the first taste of their forthcoming studio album, the brand new single "Pretty Boy".

The track was recorded at Noel's studio in London, Lone Star Sound, and co-produced with Paul "Strangeboy" Stacey, it also features long-time friend and collaborator Johnny Marr on guitar.

The former Oasis star had this to say, "For this new record it was the first thing I wrote, the first thing I demoed and the first thing I finished, so it's only right that it's the first thing people get to hear.

"Massive shout out to my mainest man Johnny Marr for taking it somewhere special. Oh ... and watch out for a cameo from me in the video ... first one to spot me wins a bag of Flamin' Hot Wotsits Giants!!"

