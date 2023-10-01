Meet Me @ The Altar Share 'Changes' Video As Deluxe Album Arrives

(Elektra) Meet Me @ The Altar have released Past // Present // Future (Deluxe), an extended version of their debut album which arrived earlier this year. The release is accompanied by an official music video for new track "Changes."

The deluxe record was heralded by new singles "Strangers," and "Give It Up," in addition to their long-awaited cover of "Take Me Away" from the iconic 2000s movie, Freaky Friday. The tracks arrived to praise from Rolling Stone, Stereogum, Consequence, UPROXX, Alternative Press, and more. UPROXX hailed "Strangers" as "lively and catchy," while Stereogum attested, "...[it's] as punchy and catchy as you'd hope, with riffs that verge on metallic and hooks that edge up to bubblegum pop." Guitar World celebrated the single as "another gem from one of punk's most talented up-and-coming groups."

Past // Present // Future was originally released in March and arrived to widespread critical praise. The album was named one of the "Best Albums of 2023 So Far" by Billboard and Alternative Press. NPR lauded the record's "...punchy rhythm section and a momentum that reaches out a hand to yank potential friends into the fun" and noted, "[Edith Victoria] ... soars through powerful hook after hook with seeming ease." "Meet Me @ The Altar shine as voices of their generation," hailed UPROXX, while SPIN praised the album's "...memorable lyrics and infectious jams." Them commended the "earworm-filled LP," Consequence applauded its "...high-energy percussion, undeniably fun guitar hooks ... [and] vibrant vocal abilities," and Alternative Press celebrated the debut's "unending optimism."

Calling upon iconic producer John Fields (Jonas Brothers, P!NK, Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato), the album sheds any notion of sonic limitations and was heralded by singles "Say It (To My Face)" (which also soundtracked a national ad campaign for Taco Bell), "Kool," and "TMI." The group made their late-night television debut on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, playing a walloping rendition of "Say It (To My Face)," and followed up with a dynamic performance of "Kool" on The Kelly Clarkson Show, marking their daytime performance debut.

Meet Me @ The Altar just wrapped a North American tour supporting 5 Seconds of Summer that saw them perform at historic venues including Los Angeles's Kia Forum and New York City's Madison Square Garden. Earlier this summer the band wrapped their second North American headline tour in support of Past // Present // Future. The run saw them perform to sold-out crowds across the US and make appearances at numerous festivals and Pride events. Meet Me @ The Altar has previously supported MUNA, Green Day, jxdn, KennyHoopla, and more on tour, and performed at festivals including Lollapalooza, Riot Fest, and When We Were Young.

