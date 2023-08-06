Meet Me @ The Altar Cover 'Take Me Away'

Album art

(Elektra) Meet Me @ The Altar have debuted their long-awaited cover of "Take Me Away" from the iconic 2000s movie, Freaky Friday. The track arrives alongside an official visualizer, which is streaming now on the official Fueled By Ramen Youtube channel. The group recently spoke on Freaky Friday and the influence of its fictional band Pink Slip in Teen Vogue's oral history of "The Coolest Fictional Rock Band of the 2000s." "Take Me Away" will appear on the digital deluxe version of the band's debut album Past // Present // Future, slated for arrival on September 29 via Fueled By Ramen.

The band commented on the cover, "Aside from it just being an absolutely iconic moment in pop culture, 'Take Me Away,' Pink Slip, and Freaky Friday as a whole had a lot of influence over us growing up. It's everything we love all meshed into one - female representation in punk music, and on screen! Being able to pay homage to such an endless well of inspiration to us was really gratifying. It really takes you back to an era that I think we all miss."

Last month, the trio shared new single "Give It Up" alongside an official visualizer to herald the announcement of Past // Present // Future (Deluxe). The song arrived to praise from Rolling Stone, Stereogum, Consequence, Uproxx, Alternative Press, and more. The extended offering will arrive September 29th and includes four new tracks, including "Give It Up" and "Take Me Away."

Next week, Meet Me @ The Altar will hit the road supporting 5 Seconds of Summer on their North American arena tour. The 19-city trek will kick off on August 10 in Montville, CT, visit iconic venues coast-to-coast including New York City's Madison Square Garden, and wrap on September 14 at Los Angeles, CA's Kia Forum. In October, the band will embark on a headline tour of the UK and Europe.

August 10, 2023 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

August 12, 2023 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

August 13, 2023 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

August 15, 2023 - Toronto, CA - Budweiser Stage

August 16, 2023 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

August 18, 2023 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

August 19, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavillion at The Mann

August 21, 2023 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

August 23, 2023 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bankk Pavilion at Northerly Island

August 25, 2023 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

August 26, 2023 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

August 28, 2023 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory

August 30, 2023 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

September 1, 2023 - Franklin, TN - Firstbank Amphitheater

September 2, 2023 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheater

September 3, 2023 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater

September 6, 2023 - David Zell Trailer Park, FL - Hard Rock Live (in Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood)

September 9, 2023 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavillion

September 10, 2023 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

September 13, 2023 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

September 14, 2023 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum

October 1, 2023 - Columbia, MD - All Things Go *



*Festival appearance

Related Stories

Meet Me @ The Altar Announce The Pink Couch Tour

More Meet Me The Altar News