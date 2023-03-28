Meet Me @ The Altar Announce The Pink Couch Tour

(Elektra) Meet Me @ The Altar have announced "The Pink Couch Tour," a new run of headline tour dates kicking off May 23 in Richmond, VA and wrapping June 21 in Columbus, OH. Kid Sistr and Chloe Lilac will provide support.

The band is also slated to perform at this year's Hangout Music Fest in Gulf Shores, AL and the inaugural Adjacent Festival in Atlantic City, NJ, plus several PRIDE events, including LA's OUTLOUD Raising Voices Festival alongside Carly Rae Jepson, Grace Jones, and more.

Presale tickets for "The Pink Couch Tour" will be available beginning Wednesday, March 29th at 12pm ET, with general onsale beginning Friday, March 31st at 12pm ET.

Meet Me @ The Altar is currently on the road for their "Past // Present // Future Tour" with support from Young Culture and Daisy Grenade. The trio has already delivered sold-out performances at venues including New York City's Gramercy Theatre, Los Angeles's The Echo, and more. The trek will wrap on April 4 in Orlando, FL (remaining dates below). Meet Me @ The Altar has previously supported MUNA, Green Day, Jxdn, KennyHoopla, and more on tour, and delivered unforgettable performances at festivals including Lollapalooza, Riot Fest, and When We Were Young.

March 28, 2023 - Houston, TX - House of Blues (Bronze Peacock)+

March 30, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Basement East+

April 01, 2023 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade - SOLD OUT+

April 03, 2023 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum+

April 04, 2023 - Orlando, FL - The Abbey+

May 19, 2023 - Gulf Shores, AL - Hangout Music Fest*

May 23, 2023 - Richmond, VA - Richmond Music Hall^

May 24, 2023 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar^

May 26, 2023 - Harrisburg, PA - Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center^

May 27, 2023 - Atlantic City, NJ - Adjacent Fest^

May 29, 2023 - St. Louis, MO - Blueberry Hill Duck Room^

May 31, 2023 - Fort Collins, CO - Washington's^

June 1, 2023 - Colorado Springs, CO - Vultures^

June 3, 2023 - Addison, TX - Taste Addison*

June 4, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - OUTLOUD Raising Voices Festival*

June 6, 2023 - Tucson, AZ - 191 Toole^

June 8, 2023 - El Paso, TX - Lowbrow Palace^

June 9, 2023 - San Antonio, TX - Rock Box^

June 10, 2023 - Oklahoma City, OK - Beer City^

June 12, 2023 - Kansas City, MO - recordBar^

June 13, 2023 - Omaha, NE - Waiting Room^

June 14, 2023 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's^

June 16, 2023 - St. Paul, MN - Amsterdam Hall^

June 17, 2023 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Pride*

June 19, 2023 - Milwaukee, WI - XRay Arcade^

June 20, 2023 - Indianapolis, IN - The Hi-Fi^

June 21, 2023 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups^

+ With support from Young Culture and Daisy Grenade

* Festival appearance

^ With support from Kid Sistr and Chloe Lilac - On sale Friday, March 31 @ 12pm ET

