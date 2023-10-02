Rush Legend Geddy Lee Announces My Effin' Life In Conversation Tour

Rush legend Geddy Lee has announced that he will be launching his "My Effin' Life In Conversation Tour, to promote his forthcoming memoir, "My Effin' Life", which will be released on November 14th.
Last week he announced five UK dates and followed up today (Monday, October 2nd), with the announcement of 14 North American stops that will kick off November 13 at the Beacon Theatre in New York.
Here is the synopsis for the trek: The evening promises to be a once-in-a-life-time event. After the curtain rises, Lee will give his fans a peek into the very fabric of his life: from a deep reflection of his family and childhood, to a dive into the history of RUSH; from the determined pursuit of music, to the personal memories with his lifelong friends and RUSH bandmates Alex Lifeson and Neil Peart. Joined on stage by a special guest interviewer, Lee will be reading key passages from "My Effin' Life"; he will then share thoughts and stories taken from his experience. Fans will then have the chance to participate in a special Q&A, with Geddy answering their questions directly.
Geddy had this to say, "Writing this book has meant spending so much time living in the past. I've never lived my life looking anywhere but forward, which is why I resisted doing this kind of thing for so long. Being in a band all those years was reassuring because it was an ongoing thing. It felt like it was forever. There was always unfinished business: the next record, the next set design, the next tour. It's been the theme of my life. But you need a lot more determination to proceed in the world of music without the comfort of your bandmates, and I can only hope that finishing this book will release me to return to what I do and love best".
Every ticket purchased includes a first edition hard copy of "My Effin' Life" which will be provided to ticket holder upon entry into the venue. General on-sale will begin on Friday, October 6 at 10 a.m. local time at Ticketmaster.com.
"My Effin' Life In Conversation" North American tour dates:
Mon Nov 13 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre
Wed Nov 15 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia
Fri Nov 17 - National Harbor, MD - The Theater at MGM National Harbor
Sat Nov 18 - Boston, MA - Orpheum Theatre presented by Citizens
Sun Nov 19 - Cleveland, OH - State Theatre at Playhouse Square
Tue Nov 21 - Montreal, QC - Theatre Maisonneuve
Thu Nov 23 - Vancouver, BC - The Centre in Vancouver
Fri Nov 24 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre
Sun Nov 26 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic
Tue Nov 28 - Los Angeles, CA - Orpheum Theatre
Thu Nov 30 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre
Sun Dec 03 - Chicago, IL - Auditorium Theatre
Mon Dec 04 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit
Thu Dec 07 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
