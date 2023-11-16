Rush Legend Geddy Lee Debuts Memoir 'My Effin' Life' in Conversation

(Live Nation) Rush frontman Geddy Lee previewed his memoir My Effin' Life in a conversation at Beacon Theater in New York with special guest interviewer Paul Rudd. Along with a once in a lifetime night and Fan Q&A with the Rock 'N' Roll Hall of Famer, every ticket purchased on this 14-date tour includes a copy of the new memoir and a 16 page tour program featuring unpublished stories, photos and more.

Geddy Lee gave his fans a never before seen peek into the very fabric of his life: from a deep reflection of his family and childhood, to a dive into the history of RUSH; from the determined pursuit of music, to the personal memories with his life-long friends and band-mates, Alex Lifeson and Neil Peart. The rock legend shared personal thoughts, stories, and advice with the audience, showing fans who he truly is behind the scenes.

The 'My Effin Life' In Conversation tour has a different special guest interviewer in each city. The next stop will be tomorrow night at The Theater at MGM National Harbor and will continue making waves across the US and Canada before wrapping up in Toronto at Massey Hall on December 7. See full routing below.

UPCOMING MY EFFIN LIFE TOUR DATES:

Fri Nov 17 - National Harbor, MD - The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Sat Nov 18 - Boston, MA - Orpheum Theatre presented by Citizens

Sun Nov 19 - Cleveland, OH - State Theatre at Playhouse Square

Tue Nov 21 - Montréal, QC - Théâtre Maisonneuve

Thu Nov 23 - Vancouver, BC - The Centre in Vancouver

Fri Nov 24 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre

Sun Nov 26 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

Tue Nov 28 - Los Angeles, CA - Orpheum Theatre

Thu Nov 30 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre

Sun Dec 03 - Chicago, IL - Auditorium Theatre

Mon Dec 04 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

Thu Dec 07 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

Related Stories

Rush Legend Geddy Lee Announces My Effin' Life In Conversation Tour

Rush Legend Geddy Lee Announces Memoir 'My Effin Life'

Rush Stars Reunited At Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert (2022 In Review)

Rush's Geddy Lee And Alex Lifeson Reunited For South Park Concert (2022 In Review)

News > Geddy Lee