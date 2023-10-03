Little Feat Highwire Act In St. Louis Coming To Blu-Ray

(Kayos) In 2003, longtime musical legends Little Feat presented a career-spanning set at The Pageant in St. Louis, MO. Their first live performance to be captured in high definition, the concert was an extraordinary celebration of their 30+ year career.

Mercury Studios is proud to feature this very concert on Blu-ray+2CD and digital video, when Little Feat: Highwire Act In St. Louis is released on November 3. Previously issued on DVD in 2004, this marks a digital upgrade for the concert film, as it's being made available on Blu-ray for the very first time. This is also the first time the 2CD portion is being bundled with the video and the concert being available on digital video. Preorder the 2CD/Blu-Ray package here

Originally founded by Lowell George (formerly of Frank Zappa's Mothers of Invention) and keyboardist/vocalist Bill Payne, Little Feat were an incredibly unique collective. Organically blending blues, Rock 'N' Roll, country, folk, and soul into Southern-brewed fusion, their funky yet impeccable musicianship led to such classics as "Dixie Chicken", "Willin'", "Oh, Atlanta", and "Fat Man In The Bathtub". Sadly, Little Feat went on hiatus with the passing of George in 1979, but their legacy reignited when the band resurfaced in the late '80s.

Little Feat: Highwire Act In St. Louis features the line-up of Payne, Paul Barrere (guitars & vocals), Sam Clayton (Percussion & Vocals), Kenny Gradney (Bass), Richie Hayward (Drums & Vocals), (Keyboards & Vocals), Fred Tackett (Guitars & Trumpet) and Shaun Murphy (Vocals & Percussion). Running at over 134 minutes, this set not only includes the full concert, but a bonus 11-minute documentary "Little Feat Close Up In St. Louis," in which the band members ruminate on the band's history and their story up to that present time.

Capturing a poignant moment in the band's history, Highwire Act In St. Louis highlights why Little Feat was and still is such an important part of the musical zeitgeist.

Track Listing

1. Time Loves A Hero

2. Day Or Night

3. Cadillac Hotel

4. Spanish Moon

5. Skin It Back

6. Voices On The Wind

7. Cajun Girl

8. Night On The Town

9. I'd Be Lyin'

10. The Blues Don't Tell It All

11. Old Folks Boogie

12. Oh Atlanta

13. Dixie Chicken

14. Tripe Face Boogie

15. Fatman In The Bathtub

16. Let It Roll

17. Willin'

18. Feats Don't Fail Me Now

