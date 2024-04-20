Elvie Shane Teams With Little Big Town For 'First Place'

(The GreenRoom) Elvie Shane has shared a music video for his new single "First Place" which features Little Big Town. The clip arrives as Shane released his sophomore album, DAMASCUS.

Drawing inspiration from the Apostle Paul's transformative biblical story and the hardened beauty of ancient steel, each of the 13 tracks find Shane stepping into the shoes of another, taking pieces of each character he's met on his journey, and melding them into one beautifully woven work. Shane co-wrote all songs on the project produced by his frequent collaborator, Oscar Charles.

"There's 13 songs on Damascus, and a lot of piss and vinegar," said Shane. "It's the 'Outside Dog' in me that drives me to do this. Welcome to that autobiography, I'd like to formally introduce myself."

The Kentucky native teamed up with Little Big Town for his track "First Place," raising a glass to the everyday victory of just getting by. Shane's gruff vocals couple with Little Big Town's robust and iconic sound to deliver an irresistible, harmony-laden cocktail, with notes of "Boondocks" and Steve Earle. Watch the behind-the-scenes music video showcasing the making of "First Place" with Little Big Town and highlights from The Damascus Album Stories Tour below.

Ranging from Appalachian electro-punk to defiant heartland hip-hop, grungy gospel blues and neon '90s twang, Shane's influences collide in DAMASCUS to tell his story - one that countless others have experienced in one way or another. The project kicks off with "Outside Dog,'' a me-against-the-world prideful anthem that sets the tone for his transformational turbulence and ultimately, self-discovery. The track is followed by the moody, gospel-rock "What Do I Know," a scathing look into a world at odds with itself, while "Jonesin'" soulfully preaches about the weight of always needing more.

The album pivots into a new stage of discovery, with the shadowy, electro-soul pulse of "Baptized" and bittersweet blue-collar anthem "Forgotten Man." Shane tackles the opioid epidemic with the agonizing "Pill," and the need for prison reform with high-strung, funky "Appalachian Alchemy" and the weary, identity-stripping "215634." Hope begins to build thanks to the inspirational message of betting on oneself in "Winning Horse." The tempo picks up with the keys-driven, honkey-tonk fun of "Fan On High," with a reminder to never take life too seriously and the wild-cat swagger of "Chicken Sh*t." Shane's DAMASCUS journey concludes with the heartland-hymn "Does Heaven Have A Creek," a track that finally finds peace through reflection of what really matters and what comes next.

