Little Feat And Bonnie Raitt Team For 'Long Distance Call'

(SRO) Little Feat have shared their brand new duet with music icon Bonnie Raitt, a cover of the Muddy Waters classic "Long Distance Call", which comes from the band's new album "Sam's Place" that arrives this Friday, May 17th

"I've always loved Little Feat, and this new incarnation of the band is bringing some serious heat, cred and new blood to their enduring legacy," says Bonnie Raitt, a longtime friend of Little Feat.

With her warm and deeply soulful vocals, Raitt duets with the band's Sam Clayton on "Long Distance Call," the newly released third single from the band's new album SAM'S Place, which marks the legendary band's first new studio album in 12 years; first-ever blues album; and the first one to feature linchpin conga player Clayton on lead vocals on every song. Pre-order/pre-save the album HERE.

"Every Feat fan loves us some Sam," adds Raitt. "I'm so glad he's now gotten a chance to step out front and center and put his spin on these wonderful blues songs. I loved singing 'Long Distance Call' with him, always one of my favorites, and Scott slayed on slide. Know you'll enjoy hanging out with us at Sam's Place!"

"Long Distance Call," which also features Michael "Bull" LoBue on harmonica, follows the first two tracks/videos from SAM'S PLACE: "You'll Be Mine," a cover of the Willie Dixon-written chestnut popularized by Howlin' Wolf and "Can't Be Satisfied," a rollicking interpretation of the classic Muddy Waters-written gem.

