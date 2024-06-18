Little Feat Raise Their Glass To The 'Milkman' In New Video

(SRO) Little Feat raise their glass to the "Milkman" with the newly released video for the opening track from their critically acclaimed, blues-focused album Sam's Place (Hot Tomato Productions/MRI). You can feel the band's joyous camaraderie in this mainly performance video filmed earlier this year at Studio Instrumental Rentals in Nashville.
The members of Little Feat 2024 are: Bill Payne, Keyboards and Vocals; Sam Clayton, Percussion and Vocals; Fred Tackett, Guitars and Vocals, Kenny Gradney, Bass; Scott Sharrard, Guitars and Vocals; and Tony Leone, drums and vocals. "Milkman" is an original LITTLE FEAT song written by Clayton (about his nephew), Tackett, and Sharrard. The deeply grooving track features Clayton on lead vocals, Payne on piano, Gradney on bass, Fred on electric guitar, Sharrard on slide guitar, and Leone on drums. In the video, premiered today at Glide Magazine, the band is joined by Steve Herrman on trumpet and Dana Robbins on saxophone. Interspersed throughout the video is archival footage of milkmen through the years.
Little Feat stopped into The GRAMMY Museum's intimate 200-seat Clive Davis Theater on June 10 to celebrate the May 17 release of Sam's Place. It's their first new studio album in 12 years; first-ever blues album; and the first one to feature linchpin conga player Clayton on lead vocals on every song. The evening began with a lively conversation with moderator Scott Goldman (the museum's artistic director) encompassing their career, creative process, and more. It was followed by a reliably rousing five-song performance from the band.
