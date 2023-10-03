Staind Tops Rock Chart With 'Confessions Of The Fallen'

Staind's new studio album "Confessions Of The Fallen" enjoyed a big first week of release, debuting at No. 1 on both the rock and hard rock charts, and No. 2 on the alternative album chart.

"Confessions of the Fallen" is Staind's first new studio album since 2011 and frontman Aaron Lewis had previously said of the effort, "I did want to modernize the sound and bring us up to date.

"You can certainly recognize the band but at the same time you can hear that we've been paying attention and understand what kind of sounds and approaches we can use that maybe weren't around the last time we did this."

Guitarist Mike Mushok added, "It's undeniably Aaron's voice, and same for the songs. We got together and spent a lot of time focusing on direction, and we really like how it turned out."

Related Stories

Staind Premiere 'Here and Now' Video

Staind Get Animated For New Single 'In This Condition'

Aaron Lewis Earns Gold Record With 'Am I The Only One'

Staind Unleash 'Lowest In Me' Video

More Staind News