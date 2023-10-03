The Gaslight Anthem Deliver 'Autumn

(DawBell) The Gaslight Anthem have shared a visualizer video for their brand new song "Autumn", which is the latest single from their forthcoming album, "History Books". The group's sixth studio album and first in over nine years is set to hit stores on October 27th.

Penned in a serene state of mind, 'Autumn' drifts into a contemplative mood as The Gaslight Anthem share a deeply felt meditation on impermanence, set against a dreamy backdrop of luminous harmonies and oceanic guitar work. Frontman Brian Fallon says: "I wrote that song on a really beautiful fall day, looking out the window and thinking, 'How many days like this do we get to see? So much of life is just trying to get by, but every now and then you have those moments where you can really feel grateful for the small things."

Today, The Gaslight Anthem also announced a UK/IE headline tour for March 2024. The run kicks off on 18th March at Glasgow's O2 Academy, moving through Sheffield, Manchester, Wolverhampton and London, where the band will play an intimate two-night stand at The Roundhouse, then wrapping up at Dublin's 3Olympia on 29th March. Singer-songwriter / guitar virtuoso Emily Wolfe will support on all dates. Tickets are available via artist presale (pw: history24) starting tomorrow 4th October at 10am BST. Public onsale takes place on Friday 6th October at 10am BST.

The band will return to the UK in the summer to play a warm up show at Nottingham Rock City on 10th July, before they headline 2000 Trees Festival on 11th July.

The follow up to 2014's Get Hurt and the first release from their own label Rich Mahogany Recordings (distributed via Thirty Tigers), History Books (due for release on October 27th) finds The Gaslight Anthem working with acclaimed producer/engineer Peter Katis (The National, Interpol, Death Cab for Cutie) and recording at his Bridgeport, CT-based Tarquin Studios.

Like so many of the most essential rock bands, The Gaslight Anthem have a rare gift for finding glory in the inescapable pain of being alive. On History Books, the New Jersey-bred four-piece bring their soulful breed of punk to ten thrilling songs exploring everything from mortality to mental illness to the more precarious dimensions of human connection. In the tradition of their seminal sophomore album The '59 Sound, The Gaslight Anthem's sixth full-length ultimately achieves the tremendous feat of hitting every raw nerve while endlessly inspiring wildly triumphant singing-along.

THE GASLIGHT ANTHEM - UK/EU TOUR 2024

MARCH

6 - Stockholm, SE - The Annex*

7 - Oslo, NO - Sentrum Scene*

9 - Copenhagen, DK - Gray Hall*

11 - Berlin, DE - Columbiahalle*

12 - Wiesbaden, DE - Schlachthof*

14 - Brussels, BE - Ancienne Belgique

15 - Cologne, DE - Palladium*

16 - Utrecht, NL - Tivoli/Vredenburg Ronda*

18 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy*

21 - Sheffield, UK - O2 Academy*

22 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo*

23 - Wolverhampton, UK - Civic Hall*

25 - London, UK - Roundhouse*

26 - London, UK - Roundhouse*

29 - Dublin, IE - 3Olympia*

*with Emily Wolfe

JULY

10 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City

11 - Cheltenham, UK - 2000 Trees Festival

