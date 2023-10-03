The Gems Deliver 'Send Me To The Wolves' Video

(Freeman) The Gems have released a music video for their new track "Send Me To The Wolves", the second single from their upcoming debut album, 'Phoenix', out January 26, 2024 via Napalm Records.

With unwavering determination and raw talent, this trio hailing from Stockholm, Sweden is ready to rewrite the rules and inspire a new era. Today, the trio reveal their second single, "Send Me To The Wolves"! Their first ever single, "Like A Phoenix", released in June 2023, isn't just a song title; it's a prophecy, a prediction, and a promise. Straight away it gained a remarkable amount of Spotify streams and YouTube video views, and reached #2 on rock radio airplay charts in Germany in no time.

The explosive trio consists of incomparable rock vocalist Guernica Mancini, powerhouse drummer Emlee Johansson, and guitar and bass virtuoso Mona "Demona" Lindgren. Breaking free from the confines of their previous band, Thundermother, they unite under the banner of THE GEMS in early 2023, igniting a seismic shift in the rock scene. Inspired by legends such as Led Zeppelin and Iron Maiden, THE GEMS breathe new life into the genre, infusing it with raw power and untamed energy.

With Thundermother, they commanded international stages - electrifying crowds at renowned rock festivals like Wacken, Sweden Rock, and Alcatraz, while supporting legendary acts such as the Scorpions. Three highly acclaimed albums further solidified their place in rock history, with their highest chart entry reaching an impressive #6 with the last two albums on the Official German Album Charts, as well as #2 on the German Airplay Single Charts. Witness the birth of a rock revolution as THE GEMS take center stage, ready to unleash a storm of pure sonic brilliance. Check out the official music video for "Send Me To The Wolves" below - the rock business will never be the same again!

THE GEMS on "Send Me To The Wolves":

"'Send Me to the Wolves' is all about overcoming and fighting back, not letting bullies control the narrative. This empowering track is the perfect mix between groovy 70s rock vibes and our modern sound. It is also the first song we wrote together for the Gems and we love it so much!"

Related Stories

Kenny Rogers' First Posthumous Album 'Life Is Like A Song' Announced

More The Gems News