The Gems Celebrate International Women's Day With 'Queens' Video

(Freeman Promotions) The Gems are giving the celebrations surrounding International Women's Day later this week an early kickstart by releasing an official music video for their track "Queens", representing a story of struggle and unity!

The trio made up of ex-Thundermother members Guernica Mancini, Emlee Johansson and Mona "Demona" Lindgren released their debut album, 'Phoenix', on January 26, 2024, which has already won high praise from fans and the press.

With their previous band, The Gems toured with Scorpions, played a VR concert during the Covid pandemic in Berlin's iconic Olympiastadion, as well as performed at many huge international festivals such as Wacken, Sweden Rock, and Alcatraz. Now, as a 'Phoenix', they rise from the ashes and return with even more extraordinary songs. Make sure to check out the new video below!

"'Queens' is our tribute to all the strong individuals who have paved the way for us all. We want to remind people about the tough roads they had to walk on, for us to have the possibilities that we have today, as well as acknowledging that the work is far from done and that we aim to carry on in their footsteps."

