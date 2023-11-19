Foo Fighters Rock Austin City Limits

Photo courtesy CoakleyPRess

(CoakleyPRess) Austin City Limits (ACL) presents a Season 49 high point: Rock superstars Foo Fighters return to shake up Austin City Limits in an epic hour featuring classics alongside gems from their latest album But Here We Are, newly nominated for a trio of 2024 Grammy Awards, including Best Rock Album. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame icons make their mark in the annals of ACL history once again, having previously graced the ACL stage twice before, with unforgettable performances in 2009 and 2015. ACL saluted the band's 25th Anniversary in 2021 with a fan-favorite hourlong special featuring beloved classics from both appearances, now one of the most requested episodes in the ACL archives. The highly-anticipated new installment premiered November 18 as part of the series Season 49. ACL airs weekly on PBS stations nationwide (check local listings) and full episodes are made available to stream online at pbs.org/austincitylimits immediately following the initial broadcast. The show's official hashtag is #acltv.

The program, produced by Austin PBS and recorded live at ACL's studio home ACL Live in Austin, Texas, continues its extraordinary run as the longest-running music television show in history, providing viewers a front-row seat to the best in live performance for 49 years as the music institution nears a remarkable half-century milestone. Austin City Limits celebrates 50 years as a live music beacon in 2024: on October 17, 1974, Willie Nelson taped the pilot episode and the trailblazing series premiered in 1975. Stay tuned for news on special concerts, fan events and activations as Austin City Limits salutes an incredible legacy of 50 golden years of American musical history and iconic performances.

American rock 'n' roll greats Foo Fighters bring a full tilt stadium show to the intimate Austin City Limits stage for their third headlining appearance, showcasing key tracks from their acclaimed eleventh studio album But Here We Are. In their first ACL appearance since 2015, leader Dave Grohl guides the band through a blistering 10-song set, opening with the fan-favorite "Times Like These" and showcasing explosive new numbers, including "Rescued," newly nominated for a pair of 2024 Grammys including Best Rock Song and Best Rock Performance. The powerhouse set pauses as Grohl honors his late mother with the requiem "The Glass," and dedicates "Aurora," an early career highlight, to the band's late drummer, Taylor Hawkins, saying it was his favorite Foos song. "It was the first song that we all wrote together, says Grohl. "So we like to do it every night for him." Grohl doesn't hold back in the emotionally raw hour, battered but not broken, head banging and hair flying, his impassioned vocals and primal howls anchoring the pummeling choruses as the mighty band rockets forward in another remarkable chapter. "I don't like to say goodbye," shares Grohl, "so I just say good night like this," and closes the hour alone onstage with a stripped-down solo rendition of their signature "Everlong," as the hushed crowd hang on to every word: a testament to the communal power of music.

"Foo Fighters are survivors and soldiers, in the great tradition of rock 'n' roll," says longtime ACL executive producer Terry Lickona. "They have become valued members of the ACL family, and this show captures them as they begin a new chapter and a new adventure."

Foo Fighters setlist:

Times Like These

No Son Of Mine

Rescued

Under You

La Dee Da

Nothing At All

The Sky is a Neighborhood

The Glass

Aurora

Everlong

Stream the show here.

