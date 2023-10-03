The Hu Get Animated For 'Sell The World' Video

(SRO) The Hu have shared their first-ever animated music video for "Sell The World." It is a track from their sophomore 2022 album RUMBLE OF THUNDER and its deluxe version, released earlier this year via Better Noise Music.

"The 'Sell the World' music video is the first-ever animated music video from The HU," shares The Hu's producer Dashka. "It's our way of expressing the love we have for our earth. From the name of the song to the content of the video, we use sarcasm and exaggeration to show the unpleasantness of the world. It was easier to use the graphics and 3Ds to create visuals for the exaggerated message that the song has in its lyrics.

"Throughout past albums, The HU's songs positively reinforce the message of protecting the earth and keeping nature intact. However, on this video we took a completely different, polar opposite approach to the song's message by reminding listeners of the limited resources of this earth. The female in the video represents the mother earth we are singing about."

In coordination with the "Sell The World" video debut, The Hu have today (October 3) announced the support acts-Finnish nu-metal group Blind Channel and California-based rockers NERV-for their upcoming headlining U.S. "Warrior Souls" West Coast tour.

The "Warrior Souls" tour kicks off on October 9 in San Francisco, CA and wraps October 26 in Phoenix, AZ. Currently, THE HU are on the last leg of their co-headlining "Psycho Thunder" U.S. tour with Asking Alexandria and will appear this weekend at Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, CA.

